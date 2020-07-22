Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Shikhar Dhawan signs deal with IMG Reliance

By Pti

Mumbai, July 22: Senior India opener Shikhar Dhawan on Wednesday signed an exclusive worldwide marketing and management agreement with IMG Reliance.

IMG Reliance player management roster includes Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shreyas Iyer apart from Dhawan.

"I think what IMG Reliance brings to the table is quite dynamic and unique in India. I am very excited to partner with the company which has expertise across so many different platforms," Dhawan said in a media release.

"While I continue to focus on my cricket and bringing laurels to the nation, off-the-field, I know I have my new team at IMG Reliance to help me maximize my talent," he said.

The 34-year-old Dhawan has so far played 34 Tests and 136 ODIs for India, scoring over 8000 runs.

"Shikhar possesses enormous talent and character, a unique combination that along with cricket will help us build a brand. It is our absolute delight to be representing a talent like Shikhar who ranks amongst the best cricketers India has produced," said Nikhil Bardia, Head-Talent & Sponsorship, IMG Reliance.

"We have put together a great team around Shikhar, whose expertise across various verticals will help him achieve the goals," Bardia said.

More SHIKHAR DHAWAN News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Dhoni begins new innings
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Wednesday, July 22, 2020, 16:35 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 22, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue