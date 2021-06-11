Shikhar Dhawan timeline: Know all about new India captain; from duck on debut to destructive batsman

Over the years, the 35-year-old left-handed opener from Delhi has grown into a wonderful batsman in the limited-over formats who had his share of success in Test cricket as well.

Here's a timeline of Dhawan's growth - from a nervous debutant to India captain.

1. Debut and early years

Dhawan, called Gabbar by his team-mates, started off his international career with an ODI duck against Australia at Visakhapatnam in 2010 where he was clean bowled by pacer Clint McCkay. He made a 51 against the West Indies a year later at Port of Spain. But his moment of reckoning came in the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013. Dhawan made back-to-back hundreds against South Africa and the West Indies at Cardiff and at the Oval and he remained largely a permanent face in India's white ball scheme of things. In all he played 142 ODIs and scored 5977 runs at a little over 45 with 17 hundreds.

His Test debut too was remarkable as he made a marauding 187 against the Aussies in Mohali in the 2012-13 season. He has made 2315 runs from 34 Tests with 7 hundreds and five fifties but Dhawan's Test career has hit a block since that modest tour to England in 2018 and with the re-emergence of Rohit as a Test opener and there are new contenders like Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw and KL Rahul.

2. The Mr ICC tournament

Since that twin centuries in the Champions Trophy 2013, Dhawan has taken quite a liking to the ICC limited over tournaments. He is the quickest to reach 1000 runs in ICC events, a combination of 50-over World Cup, T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy. Dhawan was India's top-scorer in ICC 50-over World Cup in 2015, he remains the only batsman to emerge highest run-getter in two successive Champions Trophy, the Golden Bat winner, which he achieved in 2013 and 2017.

3. Other notable records

Dhawan's 187 off 174 balls against Australia remains the fastest test century by a debutant. The Delhiite is also the first Indian batsman to score a century before lunch of the first day of a Test which he did against Afghanistan in 2018 in Bengaluru. Dhawan is the quickest Indian batsman to reach 1000, 2000 and 3000 ODI runs. Dhawan made his mark in T20Is too, scoring most runs in a calendar year (2018). He was also adjudged Wisden Cricketer of the Year in 2014.

4. Dhawan's family

Dhawan is born, schooled and played his domestic cricket in New Delhi. His parents were Mahendra Pal Dhawan and Sunaina. In 2012, Dhawan married Ayesha Mukherjee, an amateur boxer based in Melbourne, Australia. It was Harbhajan Singh, the former India spinner, who introduced Dhawan to Ayesha in 2007-08 and the couple dated for three years before tying the knot. They became parents to a son in 2014 and they also raise two children who are from Ayesha's first wedding.