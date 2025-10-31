PKL 2025 Final: Dabang Delhi vs Puneri Paltan Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Online And On TV?

Shivam Dube's Incredible 37-Match Unbeaten T20I Streak Ends as India Fall to Australia at MCG
Published: Friday, October 31, 2025

oi-Avinash Sharma

Melbourne, Oct 31: The historic match-winning streak of Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube finally came to an end on Friday as India suffered a heavy defeat to Australia in the second T20I at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

The loss not only snapped Dube's incredible 37-match unbeaten run in T20 Internationals but also halted similar streaks held by Jasprit Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav, marking the end of an era of dominance for the Men in Blue.

After the series opener in Canberra was washed out, both teams headed to Melbourne for a high-octane clash. But India's batting unit collapsed against a clinical Australian attack led by Josh Hazlewood, who produced a masterclass of seam and bounce to claim 3 for 13 in his four overs. India could only manage 125 all out, largely thanks to Abhishek Sharma's 68 off 37 balls and a spirited rearguard effort from Harshit Rana, who scored a gutsy 35 off 33 deliveries.

Dube's golden streak finally broken

Shivam Dube's streak had become the stuff of legend. Since his T20I debut in 2019, India had never lost a T20I in which Dube played - a sequence that spanned 37 matches, including 34 wins and three no-results. The previous defeat with Dube in the side came 2,153 days ago, against the West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram on December 8, 2019.

However, that fairytale run ended at the MCG. India's batting faltered early, and Dube, who came in at No.8 following a reshuffled lineup, couldn't change the script. His unbeaten aura was finally broken as India slumped to a four-wicket loss, with Australia chasing down the target in just 13.2 overs, their most dominant win over India in T20Is in recent years.

Biggest defeats for India in T20Is (balls to spare):

52 vs Australia, Melbourne 2008

40 vs Australia, Melbourne 2025

33 vs Sri Lanka, Colombo RPS 2021

33 vs New Zealand, Dubai 2021

31 vs Australia, Colombo RPS 2012

Dube's 37-match unbeaten stretch remains the longest by any player in T20I history, eclipsing Uganda's Pascal Murungi (27) and India's Jasprit Bumrah (24).

Bumrah and Suryakumar's streaks also end

The MCG loss also saw the end of Jasprit Bumrah's incredible run of 23 consecutive T20I matches without defeat. The last time India lost with Bumrah in the XI was four years ago - against New Zealand at Dubai in 2021. Since then, he had spearheaded countless victories, including major series and tournament wins, both home and away.

Captain Suryakumar Yadav also saw his streak of nine consecutive wins as skipper snapped. He was closing in on the all-time Indian record of 11 consecutive wins by Rohit Sharma (2024) but fell short by two.

Most consecutive T20I wins by an Indian captain:

14 - Rohit Sharma (2019-22)

11 - Rohit Sharma (2024)

9 - Virat Kohli (2019-20)

9 - Suryakumar Yadav (2025)

8 - Suryakumar Yadav (2023-24)

7 - MS Dhoni (2012-14-2016)

Harshit Rana shows fight in adversity

If there was one positive for India on a tough night, it was the emergence of Harshit Rana's batting grit. Listed at No.6 on India's team sheet - initially thought to be an error - Harshit eventually came in at No.7 with India reeling at 49 for 5 in the eighth over.

Displaying surprising composure for a bowler, Harshit countered Australia's pace and spin with solid technique and temperament. He faced 33 balls, the second-most in India's innings, and added a crucial 56-run stand with Abhishek Sharma for the sixth wicket. His innings, studded with three boundaries and a six, ensured India crossed the 120-run mark.

Abhishek Sharma's lone hand amid collapse

India's top order failed to cope with the bounce and movement under lights, but Abhishek Sharma once again underlined his class. The left-hander struck a fluent 68 off 37 deliveries, hitting eight fours and two sixes, including a majestic lofted drive off Hazlewood that drew applause even from rival fans.

His 23-ball fifty showcased his growing maturity at the international level. However, a lack of rotation and support from the other end meant he couldn't carry India beyond 125.

The next T20I will be played at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart, on Sunday, November 2, where India will hope to regroup and break their losing run.