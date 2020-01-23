Cricket
Shoaib Akhtar his highly mistaken about Virender Sehwag: Nawab of Najafgarh is wealthier than Rawalpindi Express

Shoaib Akhtar his highly mistaken about Virender Sehwag: Nawab of Najafgarh is wealthier than Rawalpindi Express

New Delhi, Jan 23: Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar sparked a furore on the social media with his jibe at former India opener Virender Sehwag in his latest interaction on his Youtube channel.

Akhtar (44), while replying to Sehwag's comments dating back to 2016 when the 'Nawab of Najafgarh' claimed the former Pakistan quick praises Indian cricketers to gain followers in India and earn money, said he has more money than Sehwag has hair on his head.

What Akhtar said?

Akhtar, who once hosted Sehwag via skype on his YouTube channel, said, "I have more maal (money) than you have baal (hair) on your head. If you are not able to fathom that I have such high followers, then understand it. It has taken me 15 years to become Shoaib Akhtar. Yes, I have a huge fan following in India, but I criticized them when they did not play well in the first ODI against Australia."

Why Akhtar is highly mistaken

Why Akhtar is highly mistaken

However, Akhtar is highly mistaken when compared to Sehwag's wealth for the Delhi cricketer. Sehwag has double the wealth than the 'Rawalpindi Express' who is half as rich as the former Indian cricketer.

According to a Forbes report, Sehwag owns a wealth of nearly &dollar;40 million (approximately Rs 300 crore). The explosive opener generates revenue through brand endorsements, TV commentary, cricket coaching, schools and paid promotions as a social media influencer.

According to Sportsshow Sehwag, who retired from international cricket in 2015, earned Rs 41 crore in the year 2019. The Delhi-based cricketer runs a school named 'Sehwag International School' in several parts of Haryana.

Akhtar earns almost half than of Sehwag

Akhtar earns almost half than of Sehwag

According to a news portal, Akhtar earns &dollar;23 million (Rs 163 crore) with commentary, endorsements from luxury bikes.

Akhtar enjoys 1.92 million subscribers on his YouTube channel and views from his videos also form a part of his earnings. While Sehwag doesn't own a YouTube channel.

Sehwag more popular on social media than Akhtar

Sehwag more popular on social media than Akhtar

Shoaib Akhtar has 2.7 million followers on Twitter while Sehwag - who is one of the most loved cricketers on the micro-blogging website - commands a following of above 20 million alone.

Story first published: Thursday, January 23, 2020, 20:57 [IST]
