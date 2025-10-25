India vs Australia Live Streaming 3rd ODI: Where to Watch IND vs AUS in India, UK and USA Online?

Cricket Shreyas Iyer Health Update: How is India player now after being taken to Hospital following an Injury? By MyKhel Staff Published: Saturday, October 25, 2025, 15:36 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

India's vice-captain Shreyas Iyer suffered an injury during the 3rd ODI against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday (October 25).

The incident occurred in the 34th over when Iyer produced a brilliant running catch to dismiss Alex Carey off Harshit Rana's bowling. Sprinting backward from short third-man, Iyer timed his leap perfectly and held onto the catch, but fell heavily on his left side upon landing, with his elbow also hitting his ribcage in the process.​

Immediately after the catch, Iyer appeared to be in severe pain and clutched his left hip. Team physios rushed onto the field, and play was momentarily halted. Unable to move comfortably, he was assisted off the field for medical attention and did not return during Australia's innings. Witnesses at the ground described visible concern from teammates, with Rohit Sharma and captain Shubman Gill accompanying Iyer toward the boundary.​

Shreyas Iyer Health: BCCI gives Latest Update

As of the latest update, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has not issued a formal medical statement but initial assessments indicate a suspected left hip contusion. Sources close to the team indicated that the medical staff are closely monitoring his condition, and a scan is reportedly scheduled to determine the extent of the damage.

"Shreyas Iyer sustained an injury to his left rib cage while fielding. He has been taken to the hospital for further evaluation and assessment of his injury," the statement read.

Early indications suggest that it is a precautionary withdrawal rather than a long-term setback, though his participation in upcoming fixtures may depend on scan results and recovery over the next few days.

India, meanwhile, are heading towards a comprehensive win over Australia. Chasing 237 runs, the visitors are on the verge of a win. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli both have led the team with the bat, with the former bringing up his 33rd ODI century.