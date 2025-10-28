Pakistan vs South Africa Live Streaming 1st T20I: Where to Watch PAK vs SA in India, UK and USA Online?

Cricket Shreyas Iyer Recovering Faster Than Expected After Spleen Injury: BCCI Secretary By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Tuesday, October 28, 2025, 21:52 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

In a welcome update for Indian cricket fans, star batter Shreyas Iyer is showing remarkable signs of recovery following his serious spleen injury sustained during the third ODI against Australia in Sydney last week.

According to a report by The Times of India, Iyer's condition has improved significantly, far surpassing medical expectations. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed that the 29-year-old has been moved out of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and is recovering well at the Sydney hospital.

"Shreyas is much, much, much better. His recovery has been much faster than the doctor expected. I am in regular touch with Dr Rizwan (Khan, Indian team doctor who stayed back with Iyer to assist with his treatment at the Sydney hospital)," Saikia told The Times of India.

The right-handed batter suffered a laceration to his spleen after landing awkwardly while completing a difficult running catch to dismiss Alex Carey off Harshit Rana's bowling. Initially, Iyer appeared to have only hurt his ribs but later experienced a sudden drop in vital signs, prompting immediate hospitalisation.

Subsequent medical scans revealed internal bleeding due to the spleen injury, which required urgent medical attention. Saikia confirmed that Iyer did not undergo surgery but a special medical procedure was carried out to stop the bleeding.

"Normally, he should take six to eight weeks (to recover completely), but you can expect a surprise from him because he may recover much earlier. The doctors are very satisfied with his progress," Saikia added.

The TOI report further mentioned that Iyer has resumed walking without assistance, is eating solid food, and is even taking phone calls - clear indicators of his improving condition.

Meanwhile, the BCCI is arranging for Iyer's sister, Shresta, to travel to Sydney soon to be by his side as he continues his recovery journey.