Shreyas Iyer to Rohit Sharma: Five India players who bought a Luxurious Car in 2022

1. Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer had an outstanding year in 2022. The player scored the most runs across all formats for India in the year, while also bagging a massive deal in the IPL for Kolkata Knight Riders.

He bought a Mercedes AMG-63 car which is worth INR 2.45 crore. (Image Courtesy: Twitter)

2. Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma had a poor outing for India this year. His performances with Mumbai Indians was also underwhelming. But that didn't stop him from splashing a huge sum for a Lamborghini Urus worth INR 3.15 crore in 2022. (Image Courtesy: Wikimedia)

3. Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav rose lofty heights in India colours, especially in the T20I format where he scored 1164 runs, the most by an Indian player this year.

He also bought a Mercedes GLS 20 worth INR 1.4 crore this year. (Image Courtesy: Twitter)

4. Smriti Mandhana

Smriti Mandhana bought a Range Rover INR 72 lakh in 2022. (Image Courtesy: Twitter)

5. Ajinkya Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane has been mostly a fringe character this year for India. He was also released by KKR in the IPL, but then Chennai Super Kings bought him in the auction for INR 50 lakh.

Rahane bought a BMW 6 series worth INR 69.9 lakh in 2022. (Image Courtesy: Twitter)