Shubman Gill dedicates 100 to his dad; India opener breaks records of Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma

Gill enthralled the Harare Sports Club crowd with a 97-ball 130, the foundation of India’s 13-run over Zimbabwe.

The opener also bagged the man of the match and man of the series awards too for his effort. Gill also uprooted a couple of significant records en route his superb innings.

Gill became the youngest player to make an international hundred against Zimbabwe in that nation. Gill, 22 years and 349 days, overturned the record of Rohit Sharma, who had made a 100 when he was 23 years 28 days.

Gill’s 130 was also the highest score by an Indian against Zimbabwe in that country, going past Sachin Tendulkar’s 127 in 1998.

Gill had played a rash shot to get out in the second ODI after looking set for a bigger score. Gill revealed that he got a shouting from his dad, who is also his first coach.

“The first international hundred…definitely it was special. It feels great, a great bunch of players. It feels good when you are with the same bunch.

“My father has been my primary coach. I got schooling after I got out in the second ODI, so I dedicate this (century) to him,” he said Gill in the post-match presentation.

“I was just trying to minimise my dot ball percentage. I tried to hit the gaps as much as possible. When I went in, there were a couple of bowlers bowling good. It was crucial to target the bowlers.

“Once we were settled, we knew we could attack. The bat was pretty good. That's why I changed it after my 50, I wanted to save it,” said Gill.