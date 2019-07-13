ICC World Cup 2019: Only one batsman ended up in losing side after scoring ton in final

This is the first time that these two teams are meeting in a title clash and since they have not won the World Cup ever, the tournament will see a new champion this time.

This is the 12th final of the World Cup since 1975 and while Australia have won it five times so far, India and the West Indies won twice and Pakistan and Sri Lanka once each.

WC Special | Fixtures | Stats

Here is a look at the centuries scored in World Cup finals.

1975: Clive Lloyd (West Indies) 102 vs Australia

The World Cup final has seen a number of centuries scored since the first edition on 1975. That year, West Indian captain Clive Llloyd had hit 102 off 85 balls against Australia to resurrect his team's innings to give them a 17-run win. Lloyd had come out when the Caribbeans were in a spot at 50 for three and added 149 runs for the fourth wicket with Rohan Kanhai to take his side to a strong position and eventually winning it for them. Lloyd was the man of the match.

1979: Viv Richards (WI) 138 not out vs England

The second century at the World Cup semifinal was scored by Viv Richards and it was against England, his No.1 foe on the cricket field. Richards had come out at No.3 and remained not out till the end to score 138 not out in 157 balls to power his team to a total of 286 for nine in 60 overs. It was his 139-run partnership with Collis King (86 off 66) that took the Caribbeans to a strong position and they won by 92 runs at the end. Like Lloyd, Richards too hit his hundred at Lord's.

1996: Aravinda de Silva (Sri Lanka) 107 not out vs Australia

It was after 17 years since Richards's hundred in the WC semifinal that the third one happened and it came off the broad bat of Aravinda de Silva. This time, the century came by a batsman while chasing. Australia made 241 for seven in 50 overs and after walking in with Sri Lanka at a spot with 23 for two, de Silva slammed 107 not out off 124 balls to win it for the Lankans in the 47th over. This game was played in Lahore.

2003: Ricky Ponting (Australia) 140 not out vs India

The fourth century in the WC final came from Ricky Ponting of Australia in the 2003 edition, who became the second batsman after Lloyd to accomplish the feat. After being put into bat, Australia scored a mammoth 359 for two against India and it was made possible by Ponting's 140 not out off 121 balls. Australia won by 125 runs to lift their third WC title and Ponting was the man of the match in the final. This match was played in Johannesburg, South Africa.

2007: Adam Gilchrist (Australia) 149 not out vs Sri Lanka

Adam Gilchrist broke his captain's record of the highest individual score in the very next World Cup in 2007 when he belted 149 not out in 104 balls. Australia made 281 for four in 38 0vers in the rain-affected title clash against Sri Lanka and then restricted them to 215 for eight in 36 overs when they were required to make 268. Gilchrist was the man of the match in the encounter that was played at Kensington Oval, Barbados.

2011: Mahela Jayawardene (SL) 103 not out vs India

The only WC century scored by a batsman who ended up in the losing side was in 2011. Batting first after winning the toss, Sri Lanka scored 274 for six in 50 overs with Mahela Jayawardena hitting 103 not out in 88 balls. But a couple of 90s from Gautam Gambhir and Mahendra Singh Dhoni won the game for India with more than an over to go.