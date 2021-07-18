Skipper Dhawan completes 6,000 ODI runs, becomes 10th Indian to do so

India vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI Highlights: India cruise to thumping 7-wicket win over Sri Lanka

Dhawan, who played a patient 85 off 95, added a feather to his cap as he completed 6,000 ODI runs during the match at the R Premdasa Stadium. Dhawan secured the feat as India chased down the target with 80 balls to spare. The white-ball skipper became the 10th Indian to achieve the feat.

The other Indians to reach the 6,000 mark in ODIs include the legendary Sachin Tendulkar (10,768 runs), current Indian skipper Virat Kohli (12,169 runs), former skipper and current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly (11221 runs), Rahul Dravid - the coach of the Dhawan-led side (10768), former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni (10599 runs), Mohammed Azharuddin (9378 runs), Rohit Sharma (9205 runs), Yuvraj Singh (8609 runs) and Virender Sehwag (7995 runs).

Dhawan, who has also scored his 33rd ODI fifty, achieved the feat in his 143rd ODI. In the first ODI on Sunday, the Indian side performed with both bat and ball to notch a crushing win over Sri Lanka.

After Lanka opted to bat first, the Indian bowlers, led by Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav restricted the hosts to 262 for 9. In response, Prithvi Shaw handed India an explosive start scoring 43 off 24, before debutant Ishan Kishan piled on the runs with a blistering 59 off 42. India will next take on Sri Lanka in the second ODI of the three-match ODI series on Tuesday (July 20).

(With inputs from PTI)