Cricket Smriti Mandhana Breaks Multiple Records with Stunning Century Against New Zealand at Women’s World Cup 2025 By Avinash Sharma Published: Thursday, October 23, 2025, 20:18 [IST]

India opener Smriti Mandhana continued her magnificent run in the Women's ODI World Cup 2025, producing yet another sparkling innings to etch her name deeper into the record books. The stylish left-hander struck her 14th One-Day International (ODI) century in the high-stakes league game against New Zealand, breaking multiple records in the process.

Her 109-run knock off 95 balls, decorated with 10 fours and four sixes, was not just a statement of class but a milestone-laden performance that underlined why she remains India's most consistent match-winner in white-ball cricket.

Second-Most ODI Hundreds in Women's Cricket

With this hundred, Mandhana surpassed New Zealand great Suzie Bates (13 hundreds) to become the second-highest century-maker in women's ODIs, now trailing only former Australia captain Meg Lanning, who finished her career with 15 hundreds.

"Smriti Mandhana now stands second in the all-time list of ODI centuries in women's cricket - an incredible testament to her dominance and longevity," noted the ICC broadcast during the match.

Equalled the Record for Most ODI Hundreds in a Single Year

The Indian vice-captain's ton against the White Ferns was her fifth ODI century of 2025, equalling South Africa's Tazmin Brits for the most centuries in a single calendar year in women's ODIs.

Mandhana brought up her hundred in just 88 balls, continuing her exceptional year that has seen her thrive under pressure and carry India's batting lineup through crucial tournaments.

Record for Most Sixes in Women's ODIs in a Single Year

Adding to her list of achievements, Mandhana also holds the record for the most sixes in women's ODIs in a single calendar year. With 31 sixes in 2025, she surpassed Lizelle Lee's previous record of 28 sixes set in 2017.

Her aggressive yet controlled hitting has redefined India's approach in the powerplay and middle overs, combining elegance with modern-day power-hitting.

Equalled Harmanpreet Kaur's Record for Most World Cup Hundreds by an Indian

This century was also Mandhana's third in Women's ODI World Cup history, putting her on par with India captain Harmanpreet Kaur for the most World Cup hundreds by an Indian player.

Having endured a slow start to the tournament - with low scores against Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and South Africa - Mandhana found her rhythm with back-to-back knocks of 80 and 88 against Australia and England, before converting her form into a three-figure score when India needed it the most.

A Knock of Class, Character, and Calm

Mandhana's innings came in a virtual must-win clash for India, as they fight with New Zealand and Sri Lanka for the final semi-final berth. The southpaw's blend of timing and temperament was on full display - from her effortless drives through the covers to her audacious pull shots off short-pitched bowling.

She eventually fell to Suzie Bates after a run-a-ball 109, but by then, she had already rewritten history.

A Landmark Year for Smriti Mandhana

2025 has turned into a defining year for Mandhana, whose achievements include:

14 ODI centuries, second-most in women's cricket history.

31 sixes in ODIs this year, the most by any woman in a single calendar year.

Five ODI hundreds in 2025, equalling the record for the most in a year.

Three Women's World Cup hundreds, the joint-most by an Indian alongside Harmanpreet Kaur.