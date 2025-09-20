English Edition
Smriti Mandhana breaks Virat Kohli record, becomes Fastest India player to score ODI Century

By MyKhel Staff

Smriti Mandhana has smashed the 2nd fastest century in Women's ODI cricket on Saturday (September 20) against Australia.

Mandhana got to her hundred in just 50 deliveries, thus bringing up her 13th hundred in the format. Mandhana also becomes the fastest Indian player to score a hundred, both in Men's and Women's ODI cricket.

Smriti Mandhana

Chasing a mammoth target of 413 runs, Mandhana has provided the start India Women needed at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Mandhana ended up scoring 125 runs in just 63 balls, hitting 17 fours and 5 sixes in the process. India women's captain Harmanpreet Kaur also scored 52 off 35 balls.

Smriti Mandhana breaks Virat Kohli's Record

The southpaw got to his century in just 50 deliveries, thus breaking Virat Kohli's record of a century in 52 deliveries against Australia in 2013.

Fastest ODI hundreds for India (Men's or Women's)

50 - Smriti Mandhana vs AUS-W, Delhi, 2025
52 - Virat Kohli vs AUS, Jaipur, 2013
60 - Virender Sehwag vs NZ, Hamilton, 2009
61 - Virat Kohli vs AUS, Nagpur, 2013
62 - Mohammad Azharuddin vs NZ, Baroda, 1988
62 - KL Rahul vs NED, Bengaluru, 2023

Fastest hundreds in Women's ODIs by Balls Faced

In Women's cricket, Meg Lanning's century by 45 balls against New Zealand is the fastest one. Earlier in the match, Beth Mooney got to her hundred in 57 deliveries, which was the joint second fastest, and within a couple of hours, Mandhana has rewritten the record books with her scintillating knock.

45 - Meg Lanning vs NZ-W, North Sydney Oval, 2012
50 - Smriti Mandhana vs AUS-W, Delhi, 2025
57 - Karen Rolton vs SA-W, Lincoln, 2000
57 - Beth Mooney vs IND-W, Delhi, 2025
59 - Sophie Devine vs IRE-W, Dublin, 2018
60 - Chamari Athapaththu vs NZ-W, Galle, 2023

Mandhana also enhanced her record as only India player to score consecutive centuries in Women's ODI matches. She did the same feat last year as well.

Story first published: Saturday, September 20, 2025, 19:13 [IST]
