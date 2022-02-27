Smriti Mandhana hit on head as India beat South Africa in World Cup warm-up match

The left-handed batter retired hurt after copping a nasty blow on her helmet in the early stages of the game in Rangiora.

According to a report in ICC website, it was a bouncer from South African fast bowler Shabnim Ismail which hit her, leaving Mandhana visibly shaken.

The 25-year-old Mandhana was assessed by the team doctor after the incident and was initially deemed fit to continue, only to retire hurt an over and a half later following another consultation.

According to the medical staff, she didn't feel any initial concussion symptoms but left the ground as a precautionary measure. She did not take the field at the start of South Africa's innings.

Despite losing Mandhana through that blow to the head, India managed to post a total of 244 after Yastika Bhatia scored 58 runs and under-pressure Harmanpreet Kaur scored a century.

Harmanpreet played a knock of 103 runs off 114 balls with the help of 9 boundaries as India posted a total of more than the 240-run mark.

In response, South Africa fell short by a narrow margin, scoring 242/7 after Rajeshwari Gayakwad's 4 for 44 performance sealed a 2 run win for India. Now, the Indian team will play West Indies women in their second warm-up match on Tuesday (March 1).

While Shafali Varma, who did not feature against South Africa, she is expected to play in the second warm-up game, but India will be sweating on Mandhana's availability for their show-piece tournament opener against arch-rivals Pakistan on March 6.

Bismah Maroof's Pakistan team geared up for the 50-over showpiece with a four-wicket win over New Zealand in another practice game in Lincoln.

Opting to bowl, Pakistan dismissed New Zealand for 229 in 45 overs and then romped home in the last over, scoring 233 for six in 49.2 overs.

Nashra Sandhu (4/32) shone with a four-wicket haul for Pakistan, while Amy Satterthwaite (80) and Maddy Green (58) scored bulk of the runs for the White Ferns, who were cruising at 142 for two before losing six wickets for 30 runs.

Jess Kerr hit an unbeaten 34 from 27 balls to take them to a challenging total.

In reply, Pakistan were 46 for three and at one stage and needed close to seven an over in the final 10 overs to reach the target. Aliya Riaz (62) and Nida Dar (54) then struck eight boundaries to finish the job.

In the other warm-up match on Sunday (Febuary 27), Australia claimed a 96-run victory over West Indies.

Brief Scores:

India: 244 for 9 in 50 overs (Harmanpreet Kaur 114, Yastika Bhatia 58; Ayabonga Khaka 3/23) beat South Africa: 242 for 7 in 50 overs (Laura Wolvaardt 75, Sune Luus 94; Rajeshwari Gayakwad 4/46) by 2 runs.

New Zealand: 229 all-out in 45 overs (Satterthwaite 80, Maddy Green 58; Nashra Sandhu 4/32) lost to Pakistan: 233 for 6 in 49.2 overs (Aliya Riaz 62, Nida Dar 54; Jess Kaur 2/30).

Australia: 259 for 7 in 50 overs (Ellyse Perry 62, Annabel Sutherland 54*; Stafanie Taylor 3/51) beat West Indies: 169 for 9 in 50 overs (Stafanie Taylor 66; Ellyse Perry 2/6, Annabel Sutherland 2/19, Tahlia McGrath 2/17, Alana King 2/18) by 96 runs.

(With inputs from Agencies)