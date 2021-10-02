Smriti Mandhana lauds Punam Raut's gesture

Despite the umpire not raising his finger after her faint edge was taken behind the stumps - Punam walked -- a decision which was praised by many, but there was also some criticism that her act, though done in the spirit of the game, could cost her team.

But flamboyant opener, who broke a few records while scoring her maiden century , had no qualms whatsoever about Punam's decision.

"Our first reaction was, 'Why did you do that?' but then that is something we all respect her for," Smriti said.

"I don't know how many people - men or women - in cricket would walk at the moment, if there's no DRS," the 25-year-old added.

Smriti Mandhana slams maiden ton before Australi comeback on rain-hit day 2

Smriti's stroke-filled maiden Test hundred helped India make 276 for five on the truncated second day of the pink ball Test the Carrara Oval.

Her innings won laurels from many in the cricket fraternity including legends like Sachin Tendulkar.

Thank you @sachin_rt sir. Means a lot coming from you 😇 https://t.co/dQpwb39np2 — Smriti Mandhana (@mandhana_smriti) October 1, 2021

Just like the opening day, Day 2 at the Carrara Oval too was also marred by elements as bad weather brought an early close for the second successive day in the one-off day-night Test.

Earlier Smriti became the first Indian woman to hit a century in day-night Tests and also the first from the country to reach three figures in the game's traditional format on the Australian soil.

Smriti made 127 off 216 balls with the help of 22 boundaries and a six at the Carrara Oval, and added an Indian record of 102 runs for the second wicket with Punam (36), continuing the good work after putting on 93 with Shafali Verma on a rain-marred opening day.

She brought her century with a short-arm pull shot off Ellysse Perry in the 52nd over Smriti took off her helmet, raised her bat, tossed the hair off her face and allowed herself a smile, a moment which was celebrated well on social media by her team-mates.

Later at the virtual press conference, Smriti said she had been visualising the moment - a celebration of her hundred -- during the 14-day quarantine in Australia.

"But that celebration (in the visualisation) was different to what I did today," Smriti said, smiling.

"I don't know why I become shy when it actually happens," the dashing southpaw added.

Smriti would not have added to her overnight score of 80 in the second over of Day 2 but Perry overstepped. Replays showed that the catch too might have been debatable.

About the lucky break Smriti admitted she was devastated after giving a catch off a full-toss. "Then that no-ball (call) came out of the (blue)."

The India opener, however, overcame the early jitters and went about her business in a professional manner while playing some lovely shots, including a magnificent straight drive off Annabel Sutherland.

She looked set for more but was caught at short mid-off off the bowling Ash Gardner, after playing an uppish drive.

(With inputs from Agencies)