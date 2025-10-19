Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: How Many Goals They Need To Reach 1000 Goals After Latest Match?

India vs England Live Streaming, Women's World Cup 2025: Where to Watch IND Women vs ENG Women Match 20 in India, UK, USA and Other Countries?

Cricket Smriti Mandhana’s Wedding with Palash Muchhal Confirmed; Ceremony Likely After World Cup By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Sunday, October 19, 2025, 15:46 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

Indian cricket star and vice-captain Smriti Mandhana is set to begin a new chapter off the field as she prepares to marry popular music composer Palash Muchhal. The confirmation came from Palash himself during an interaction at the State Press Club in Indore on Friday, putting an end to months of speculation about the duo's relationship.

"She will soon become the daughter-in-law of Indore... that's all I want to say," Muchhal remarked with a smile, when asked about his bond with the Indian batting sensation.

Mandhana, currently representing India in the ongoing ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, is in Indore for her team's crucial league fixture against England on Sunday (October 19) at the Holkar Cricket Stadium. The left-handed opener, known for her elegant stroke play, will be hoping to deliver a match-winning performance as India look to keep their semifinal hopes alive.

Although the couple has often been spotted together and shared glimpses of their bond on social media, neither had publicly acknowledged their relationship until now. Palash, who hails from Indore, is well-known for his compositions in Bollywood and his philanthropic work alongside his sister, playback singer Palak Muchhal.

For Mandhana, the focus now shifts momentarily back to cricket. India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, find themselves under pressure after consecutive defeats to South Africa and Australia - both by three wickets. With just four points from four matches, India currently occupy fourth place in the standings, narrowly ahead of fifth-placed New Zealand on net run rate.

Sunday's contest against Nat Sciver-Brunt's England carries immense significance. A loss could derail India's semifinal ambitions, especially with Australia and South Africa already securing their spots in the last four. England, placed third, will also be keen to seal their own qualification after their previous encounter against Pakistan in Colombo ended in a draw on October 15.

As Mandhana prepares to walk out in front of her home fans, the occasion promises double the emotion - a vital match for India's campaign and a personal milestone waiting on the horizon.