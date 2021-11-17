Smriti Mandhana smashes 47-ball century in WBBL for Sydney Thunder; first ton from an Indian in tournament

Mandhana - who opened the batting for her side Sydney Thunder - smashed a century off just 57 deliveries and remained unbeaten on 114 off 64 deliveries but failed to take her side home as Renegades won the match by four runs.

Chasing a daunting target of 176, Sydney Thunder managed to post 171 for the loss of two wickets in the stipulated 20 overs. Mandhana's knock was a highlight of the Thunder's run chase but the talented left-handed opener failed to cross the winning line. Mandhana's heroics with the bat, however, wasn't enough as her team's defeat also meant Thunders won't be able to make it to the playoffs stage.

This knock from Mandhana will be remembered as one of the all-time greats in the history of WBBL as it came chasing. At one stage the Indian dasher was 15 off 15 deliveries but she switched gears and almost pulled off a historic run chase. With 13 required from the final over bowled by her India captain Harmanpreet Kaur, Mandhana could only score 8 runs and lost the game.

Mandhana's innings comprised 14 classy boundaries and three maximums. After losing her opening partner Sammy-Jo Johnson (12) and Phoebe Litchfield (1) early in the run chase, Mandhana forged an unbeaten 125-run stand with Tahlia Wilson (38* off 39).

Mandhana's ton is the first from an Indian woman cricketer in the WBBL and it certainly is the first of many. This is also Mandhana's maiden T20 century in her career.

The record for the fastest century in the history of WBBL is owned by Grace Harris who tonked a ton off just 42 deliveries after opening the innings for Brisbane Heat against Melbourne Stars in the 2018 season.

Ashleigh Gardner's 47-ball century is the second-fastest in the history of the league. Gardner smashed the ton for Sydney Sixers in the third edition of the domestic T20 league for women cricketers.