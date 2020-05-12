Cricket
Somerset cancel Vernon Philander's contract

By
Somerset cancel Vernon Philanders contract as the English county battles economic downturn due to Coronavirus
Somerset cancel Vernon Philander's contract as the English county battles economic downturn due to Coronavirus

London, May 12: Somerset County crickey club have announced the cancellation of former South Africa pacer Vernon Philander's contract by mutual agreement.

Philander, who had signed a Kolpak deal with the county club after calling time on his South Africa career earlier in the year, was due to join the club in early April, but will all professional cricket in England and Wales suspended until July 1, both parties "reluctantly" agreed to cancel the contract with immediate effect.

"These are clearly very uncertain and challenging times for all Counties with no cricket until at least the 1st July and the likelihood of a condensed and truncated season," Director of Cricket at Summerset Andy Hurry said in a statement.

"It was such an exciting prospect to visualise Vernon returning to the Cooper Associates County Ground, but given the current uncertainty the cancellation of his contract was a prudent and sensible decision.

"I would like to thank Vernon and his management team for their understanding of the current situation and we hope one day to see Vernon back wearing Somerset colours," he added.

Philander announced his retirement from international cricket following last winter's series against England. He played 64 Tests, 30 ODIs and seven T20Is in which he scalped 224, 41 and 4 wickets respectively.

Story first published: Tuesday, May 12, 2020, 11:30 [IST]
Other articles published on May 12, 2020

