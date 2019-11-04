Cricket
Sourav Ganguly opens up: Rohit Sharma not to replace Kohli as white-ball captain, more Day-Night Tests

By
New Delhi, October 4: Sourav Ganguly has become the president of the BCCI just over a week ago. But the former Indian captain has already showed a drive to guide the Indian cricket board forward, taking some strong steps including the first-ever Day-Night Test in the cricketing history of India.

READ IN TELUGU

Ganguly has already reminded many of his days as Indian captain with those moving-ahead calls and he expressed his views on several matters to Hindustan Times.

The question of making Rohit Sharma the white ball captain of India after he led Mumbai Indians to four IPL titles has been doing rounds. But Ganguly played down the talks. "It has often been wondered whether Rohit Sharma's experience of leading the Mumbai Indians in the IPL and also the national side in the absence of Kohli is enough for him to be made the white-ball captain. I don't think that is required to be even discussed now," said Ganguly.

India and Bangladesh will play their first-ever Pink Ball Test from November 22 at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata and the role of Ganguly in convincing both the teams has been immense. Now, he said the Virat Kohli and his band will appear in more D/N Tests. "We will try and play one every year in India. That is for sure. When India go on tour, we will talk to the board of the country we are visiting and see if we can feature in one," said Ganguly.

Earlier, Kohli and several other team members were sceptical about Day-Night Tests and this had forced the CoA to cancel the proposed Pink Ball match against the West Indies at Rajkot last year. But Ganguly did make Kohli tread his line. "Not difficult at all. I just won't get involved in team selection matters," said Ganguly, who said it was just a matter of three seconds.

"I have an enormous belief in myself. You give me something and if it needs to be turned around, I think I will. And that nobody became a good cricketer sitting in the dressing room. You will only be respected if you take a difficult challenge head-on. Give me responsibility and I will give it my best shot. Leave me alone and I might fall asleep," he said.

Story first published: Monday, November 4, 2019, 13:04 [IST]
