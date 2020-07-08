Sourav Ganguly celebrates 48th birthday: Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, Virat Kohli lead to wish 'Dada'

Ganguly, who is fondly called 'Dada' in the cricket fraternity, is credited for transforming Indian cricket with his aggressive leadership. The Prince of Kolkata laid the foundation of a world-beater Indian side and nurtured young talents under his captaincy.

Those young guns like Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Virendra Sehwag, and MS Dhoni went on becoming legends of the game themselves.

Ganguly's long-time opening partner, Sachin Tendulkar, was amongst the first one to greet the BCCI president, the most powerful man in world cricket. Tendulkar took to his Twitter handle to share a throwback image of their cricketing days and one after they retired from cricket.

"Happy birthday Dadi! Hope our off-field partnership keeps going strong like our on-field ones. Wish you a blessed year ahead," Tendulkar tweeted.

Yuvraj Singh posted a video message on his Twitter handle and captioned: "Happy Birthday to the undisputed Dada of Indian Cricket Birthday cake You have always led from the front, showing us what it means to be a true leader. I have learnt a lot from you & hope to become to others what you are to me. You are our eternal captain. @SGanguly99 #HappyBirthdayDada."

Current India captain Virat Kohli also took to his Twitter handle and shared a throwback image where he could be seen cutting the cake along with Dada. "Happy birthday dada. God bless you," tweeted Kohli.

Former India pacer RP Singh also greeted Ganguly on his birthday and also hailed him as a great leader.

Former India batsman Hemang Badani also wished Dada on his 48th birthday and also shared anecdotes about the latter's journey as India skipper.

Former India spinner Pragyan Ojha tweeted: "Happy birthday dada! From a great captain to a brilliant administrator, you have donned them magnificently. Hope you continue your good work for the betterment of Indian cricket... Godspeed."

On the occasion of his birthday, the BCCI.TV posted a video of Dada in conversation with India opener Mayank Agarwal.

Former India batsman VVS Laxman also greeted his old friend and captain on his birthday and wrote: Many more happy returns of the day @SGanguly99. May you taste ever more success and receive more and more love. Have a great day and year ahead #HappyBirthdayDada."

Former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif also wished Ganguly and hailed him as a great captain. Kaif tweeted, "From a fine batsman to an outstanding captain & now leading Indian cricket on the whole-here's wishing my favourite captain & mentor @SGanguly99. A very happy birthday. But FAULADI SEENA dikha ke aise kaun chadhta hai, Dada."

