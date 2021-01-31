Sourav Ganguly health update: BCCI chief discharged from hospital after fresh round of angioplasty

The 48-year-old cricket legend was hospitalised on Wednesday (January 27) for the second time in a month due to his cardiac condition.

On Thursday (January 28), two more stents were implanted during the surgery conducted by a team of doctors, including noted cardiologist Dr Devi Shetty and Dr Ashwin Mehta.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly undergoes successful angioplasty at Apollo Hospital in Kolkata

"Mr Ganguly is doing fine and his heart is as strong as a normal person. He had an uneventful recovery and we are hopeful that within the next couple of days, he will be able to return to normal life," a senior doctor of the private hospital, where he was admitted, said.

The former India captain is required to follow a strict routine and needs to be on medication for a few months, he added.

The batting great suffered a mild heart attack earlier this month and was diagnosed with Triple Vessel Disease. He had undergone an angioplasty procedure during which a stent was inserted into one of the blocked arteries.