Sourav Ganguly justifies BCCI's decision to shift IPL, T20 World Cup 2021 to UAE amid COVID-19 pandemic

Ganguly - who was interacting with media persons in Kolkata on the occasion of his 49th birthday - also revealed he's pretty satisfied with the way things are happening in international cricket as the sport is finally coming on track even as the world continues to come to grips with the pandemic.

The BCCI had to postpone the IPL 2021 midway in May after the biosecure bubble was breached and players started testing positive for the deadly virus. The remainder of the IPL 2021 will now be organised in the UAE and also the highly-anticipated ICC T20 World Cup 2021. The UAE and Oman are to jointly host the T20 World Cup after the BCCI decided to shift it.

Happy Birthday Sourav Ganguly: Former India captain celebrates 49th birthday at his Kolkata office - see pics

When asked about the way forward for cricket in difficult times like these, Ganguly stated Indian men's and women's cricket teams are already in England on their respective assignments.

"Cricket has already started you see, India is in England. Then we have IPL 2021 (second phase) and T20 World Cup. So cricket is on, it doesn't stop," he told media persons.

Happy Birthday Sourav Ganguly; former Indian captain turns 49 and cricketers, fans wish 'Dada'

Reiterating why the Indian board decided to host the T20 World Cup in the UAE and Oman, Ganguly said, "These are exceptional circumstances, last year's T20 World Cup (in Australia) was cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic and if the same happens this year as well, then it will be a massive loss for the game. So, it was better taking it to a safer place."

When asked about the start of the domestic cricket season in India, the BCCI chief said they'll make a call on in September because until August most of the parts in the country witness the monsoon season.

Ganguly was also asked about Shubman Gill's injury and the subsequent controversy that erupted after the selectors, reportedly, turned down coach Ravi Shastri's request to send Prithvi Shaw and Devdutt Padikkal as backup openers for the Test series, Ganguly stressed that it was the selectors' call and he has nothing to comment on it.

"That is the selectors' call," Ganguly claimed.

Ganguly even talked about the upcoming Euro 2020 final between England and Italy and the Copa America final between arch-rivals Brazil and Argentina. Ganguly - who is the co-owner of Indian football franchise ATK Mohun Bagan - praised Harry Kane-led England's semi-final win over Denmark and wished Gareth Southgate's men all the best. He, however, seemed divided over backing Brazil or Argentina. Ganguly said he's a Brazil supporter but a Diego Maradona fan hence he couldn't choose whom to root for in the Copa America final.