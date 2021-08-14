Sourav Ganguly's elder brother Snehasish unwell, hospital says "stomach infection"

Kolkata, Aug 14: BCCI president Sourav Ganguly's elder brother, Snehasish, was admitted to a private hospital in the early hours of Saturday and sources said he had a "stomach infection".
"He has a stomach infection and his COVID infection has turned negative," hospital sources told PTI.
Snehasish is currently the secretary of Cricket Association of Bengal. The 53-year-old, who had undergone angioplasty earlier this year, vomited on Friday night and as a precautionary measure, he was rushed to the hospital around 3am on Saturday, sources close to him said.
Sourav, who is currently in London with his wife Dona, is keeping a track of the situation. Snehasish, a former Bengal left-handed batsman, played 59 first-class matches and scored 2534 runs for the state. He also featured in 18 List A matches and scored 275 runs.
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.