Rabada rips through Tigers as South Africa level ODI series

The Tigers were on a high after winning the opener at Centurion, but they were brought back down to earth in Johannesburg on Sunday.

Proteas paceman Rabada took 5-39 as the tourists were restricted to 194 for nine after Tamim Iqbal won the toss and elected to bat first.

Bangladesh were reduced to 94-6 before Afif Hossain made 72 and Mehidy Hasan struck 38 to take them up to a reasonable total.

But South Africa coasted to victory to keep the series alive, Quinton de Kock smashing a quickfire 62 and Kyle Verreynne scoring an unbeaten 58 to get them home with 76 balls to spare.

Lungi Ngidi (1-34) got rid of Tamim and Shakib Al Hasan was caught by Verreynne at cover without scoring off the bowling of Rabada, who also dismissed Litton Das and Yasir Ali cheaply.

Wayne Parnell trapped Mushfiqur Rahim leg before prior to sustaining a hamstring injury, but a seventh-wicket stand of 86 between Afif and Mehidy gave Bangladesh hope.

South Africa made light work of chasing down their target, though, as De Kock raced to a half-century in only 27 balls before Verreynne and captain Temba Bavuma combined for an 82-run stand.

Bavuma fell for 37 when he picked out Shoriful Islam with a sweep, but Verreynne and Rassie van der Dussen saw South Africa home at a canter.

Rabada rips through Tigers

Bangladesh were unable to live with fast bowler Rabada, who claimed his second five-wicket haul for his country in the 50-over format.

Rabada only took one wicket in the first match of the series, but he claimed three early scalps and returned to send Afif on his way before ending Mehidy's knock in the same over.

De Kock cuts loose

Wicketkeeper-batsman De Kock and Janneman Malan (26) put on 86 in just 12.3 overs in an opening stand that set the Proteas well on their way to victory.

De Kock struck two sixes and another nine boundaries before Afif took an excellent catch for Shakib to dismiss the left-hander, but Verreynne and Bavuma looked in excellent touch as South Africa cruised home.