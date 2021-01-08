South Africa tour of Pakistan: Proteas call up uncapped Dupavillon and Baartman for Test series

Paceman Dupavillon has earned a maiden Test call-up, while seamer Baartman has been selected for the first time at international level.

Fit-again quick Kagiso Rabada and all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius were named in a 21-man squad on Friday (January 8) after playing no part in the 2-0 whitewash of Sri Lanka.

Spinners Tabraiz Shamsi and George Linde will also fly out to Pakistan on January 15 ahead of the first of two Tests, which starts in Karachi 11 days later.

South Africa convener of selectors Victor Mpitsang said: "As a selection panel, we are very excited to see how the tour of Pakistan will pan out for the players we have chosen.

"We are confident in our selections and believe in rewarding good performance both on and off the field, which is why we have gone with the core of the group that was selected for the Sri Lanka home series.

"Considering that the conditions that will be faced are largely unknown to the South African team, we wanted to strengthen the attack with the skill sets that Tabraiz Shamsi and George Linde have to offer, while giving players like Daryn Dupavillon and Ottniel Baartman an opportunity after making strong cases for themselves in recent seasons."

Here is your #Proteas Test squad, for the two Test tour of Pakistan later this month. Congratulations to Ottniel Baartman earning his maiden #Proteas call up and Daryn Dupavillon on his maiden Test call-up. 👏

South Africa Test squad:

Quinton de Kock (captain), Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis, Dean Elgar, Kagiso Rabada, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Rassie van der Dussen, Anrich Nortje, Wiaan Mulder, Lutho Sipamla, Beuran Hendricks, Kyle Verreynne, Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Tabraiz Shamsi, George Linde, Daryn Dupavillon, Ottniel Baartman.