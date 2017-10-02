South Africa thump Bangladesh by 333 runs

Potchefstroom, October 2: South Africa wrapped the first Test through a 333-run victory over Bangladesh here on Monday (October 2).

Bangladesh were bowled out for 90 on the fifth and final morning of the first Test.

The visitors lost their final seven wickets for 41 runs as Kagiso Rabada and Keshav Maharaj ran rampant as pace-spin combo grabbed three wickets each.

The Proteas only needed 86 minutes to bowl Bangladesh out for their first sub-100 score in the fourth innings of a match.

The hosts were without Morne Morkel, who suffered a side strain on Sunday. He underwent scans.

However, there was a bad news for South Africa as Morkel will take no further part in the two-match series against Bangladesh after suffering a side strain that will sideline him for six weeks.

Morkel had taken two wickets in his first over at the start of Bangladesh's second innings on the fourth day at Senwes Park but subsequently hurt himself bowling and had to be taken off.

He joins a long list of South African test pacemen ruled out of the series through injury.

Chris Morris, Vernon Philander and Dale Steyn are all expected to return for the three-Test series against India and four matches against Australia at home from January to March next year.