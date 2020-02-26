South Africa vs Australia, 3rd T20I: Dream11 Team Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips

Less than two years ago in one of cricket's greatest scandals at the ground, Smith and Warner were captain and vice-captain of Australia when team-mate Cameron Bancroft was caught on television hiding a piece of yellow sandpaper in his trousers during the third day of the third Test.

Sandpaper scandal aside, the series-decider, is expected to be a thriller after South Africa held their never to level the series at Port Elizabeth.

As far as the team new goes, South Africa, for whom the middle order remains a concern will look to mix things up. Rassie van der Dussen played a useful hand at No.4 in the previous game, and the hosts will hope that he carries on the form.

Proteas will also be boosted by the return of their opener, Temba Bavuma, who missed the last match due to an hamstring injury. But, Heinrich Klassen, who injured his before the Wanderers match remains doubtful.

And in the bowling department, Dale Steyn, whose workload is being managed, will be back in contention after sitting out at Port Elizabeth. Meanwhile, Jon-Jon Smuts could return in the middle order to offer a second spin option and Andile Phehlukwayo could find a place in the team at the expense of Dwaine Pretorious.

Australia, meanwhile, despite losing the last match are the team to beat in T20Is and the likelihood is that the side that squandered their first shot at a series win will be backed to get it right this time.

Their top order is one of the most dangerous units in world cricket, the middle order isn't quite as seasoned and can be susceptible under pressure, as was the case in the previous game. However, the visitors will look to go in with the same team.

Here are the Dream11 Fantasy tips for South Africa vs Australia, 3rd T20I:

Probable XIs

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (captain/wicketkeeper), Temba Bavuma, Faf du Plessis, Rassie van der Dussen, Jon-Jon Smuts, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Dale Steyn, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (captain), Steven Smith, Matt Wade, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson

Dream11 Captain and Vice Captain:

Captain: Quinton de Kock

Vice captain: David Warner

Dream11 Playing XI:

Batsmen: David Warner, Steve Smith, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock

All-rounders: Andile Phehlukwayo, Ashton Agar

Bowlers: Pat Cummins, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Adam Zampa