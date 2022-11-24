South African star duo give their verdict on the upcoming SA20 league

The SA20 League will provide a platform for budding South African cricketers while also featuring international players from top sides around the world. It will involve six teams around the country.

SA20 franchises:

Teams will be playing five home and five away matches followed by the knock-out stages, as the semi-finals and the finals.

The tournament has garnered a lot of media attention not only for being the first T20 franchise league to be organised in South Africa but also for the fact that all six teams are owned by IPL franchises.

Broadcast in India:

The matches will be broadcast live in India on the Viacom 18 network.

Speaking exclusively in an interview with the SA20 League, South African cricketers Quinton De Kock and Keshav Maharaj spoke on the excitement of such a major tournament in South Africa and how beneficial it will be for cricketers playing in the league.

"Pretty much it's a new tournament, so, I guess looking forward to the unexpected, we've had a couple of these tournaments, and there hasn't been one in a while. Obviously, it's a quite big event, I think this would be one of the bigger events in the local franchise system.

A lot of youngsters who haven't been part of the big tournament will be involved in this, so it will be good for the new guys and obviously for the guys who've been around in serving cricket. This is also new for us, so, this would be amazing another new comp, so I can't wait," Quinton De Kock said, adding that he is going to enjoy the tournament.



Proteas spinster Keshav Maharaj said, "I'm looking forward to obviously rubbing shoulders with some new faces, learning more about the game from some T20 specialist, but most importantly making new friendships on and off the field and yeah playing in my hometown, most especially Durban."

Keshav Maharaj also spoke on two players he is looking forward the most to playing with as he named Caribbean stars Jason Holder and Kyle Mayers. He added both the players will bring flair to the game and their reputations and cricketing credential only benefit the budding tournament.