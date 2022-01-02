South African team media manager Sokanyile to ring bell for second Test against India

Born in Eastern Cape, she was also appointed by the ICC as a media manager for the men's World Cup matches at Lord's, Southampton, Trentbridge, Somerset and Manchester.

"I don't take any day in this position for granted and when I say ringing that bell on the morning of 3 January 2022, will be another surreal moment in my journey, it will be an understatement," she was quoted as saying in a CSA statement.

"I would like to thank Lions Cricket for the tremendous privilege and to Cricket South Africa for allowing me to serve the game I love."

The Imperial Wanderers Stadium Head of Marketing, Commercial and Communications Wanele Mngomezulu said, "For the stadium, it is a fitting occasion to reflect, celebrate and continue our efforts to champion inclusivity, diversity and equality for all."