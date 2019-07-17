Cricket

Split captaincy: Four reasons why Rohit Sharma can be a good captain

By
Rohit Sharma may lead India in the West Indies
Rohit Sharma may lead India in the West Indies

Bengaluru, July 17: Rohit Sharma in all probability will lead India in the ODI leg of the tour of West Indies next month while regular skipper Virat Kohli to take a break. But there could be chances that Rohit may get the appointment as full time skipper of one-day and T20I sides while Kohli leading the Test side. Here MyKhel attemps to find whether Rohit can be a good leader in shorter formats.

1. Success in IPL for Mumbai Indians

1. Success in IPL for Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma is the most succesful captain in IPL, leading Mumbai Indians to four titles. A struggling unit till Rohit took over as captain, the Mumbai side went on to become the most successful team in IPL. Rohit's style of leadership and its effects has been very visible in that run. On the contrary, Kohli is yet to win an IPL title with Royal Challengers Bangalore despite reaching the title round twice.

2. Wins as captain in Nidahas Trophy, Asia Cup

2. Wins as captain in Nidahas Trophy, Asia Cup

Whenever Rohit captained India in 2018, he returned with titles -- be it Asia Cup or the Nidahas Trophy. He seems to have that ability to get 100 per cent from his players. It was undern him Karthik hammered that 8-ball 28 to power India to win over Bangladesh in the Nidahas Trophy.

3. A calm captain

3. A calm captain

Kohli wears his heart on the sleeve. He lets the world know what he feels about a certain a passage. But Rohit does not let out his emotions as openly as Kohli. A shake of head or some contortions of face can be expected from the Mumbaikar. And he seems at ease with the role of captain and as the current vice-captain of the Indian team offers valuable inputs to Kohli.

4. In peak form as batsman

4. In peak form as batsman

As a batsman, Rohit is at the peak of his ability. His record-breaking five hundreds in the ICC World Cup 2019 will offer a testimony to that. He is at the top of his game and captaincy may just allow him to take another big step.

Story first published: Wednesday, July 17, 2019, 12:01 [IST]
