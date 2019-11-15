MS Dhoni celebrates Children's Day with students in Ranchi, sports 'Balidaan Badge' to show his love for Indian Army

Apart from spending some time with the kids, the Ranchi-based cricketer offered signed bats to the students at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) Stadium.

The 38-year-old veteran cricketer, who is on a sabbatical from cricket, is spending time away from the pitch.

Deepak Chahar thanks his Chennai Super Kings' captain MS Dhoni for helping him as a bowler

Sporting the 'Balidaan Badge' on his cap and T-shirt, Dhoni - who is an Honorary Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Army - encouraged the young fans.

Children's Day is celebrated in India to mark the birth anniversary of the first Prime Minister of India Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.

Earlier on Friday, Indian cricket team's captain Virat Kohli shared a special message on the occasion of Children's Day and urged the parents to allow their kids to go outdoors and play.

Nothing builds character the way sport does and it, of course, helps one stay fit. Team India's official broadcaster Star Sports is going to launch a special campaign with Kohli talking about the importance of letting children play.

Kohli's message from the campaign is 'Kal Ke Champions Hamein Aaj Ke Bacho Mein Milenge' (We'll find Champions of Tomorrow in Today's Kids).