Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

MS Dhoni celebrates Children's Day with students in Ranchi, sports 'Balidaan Badge' to show his love for Indian Army

By
MS Dhoni celebrates Childrens Day with students in Ranchi, sports Balidaan Badge to show his love for Indian Army

Ranchi, Nov 15: Former India captain and legendary cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni made Children's Day memorable for several kids in Ranchi when he celebrated the special day with them.

Apart from spending some time with the kids, the Ranchi-based cricketer offered signed bats to the students at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) Stadium.

The 38-year-old veteran cricketer, who is on a sabbatical from cricket, is spending time away from the pitch.

Deepak Chahar thanks his Chennai Super Kings' captain MS Dhoni for helping him as a bowler

Sporting the 'Balidaan Badge' on his cap and T-shirt, Dhoni - who is an Honorary Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Army - encouraged the young fans.

Children's Day is celebrated in India to mark the birth anniversary of the first Prime Minister of India Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.

Earlier on Friday, Indian cricket team's captain Virat Kohli shared a special message on the occasion of Children's Day and urged the parents to allow their kids to go outdoors and play.

Nothing builds character the way sport does and it, of course, helps one stay fit. Team India's official broadcaster Star Sports is going to launch a special campaign with Kohli talking about the importance of letting children play.

Kohli's message from the campaign is 'Kal Ke Champions Hamein Aaj Ke Bacho Mein Milenge' (We'll find Champions of Tomorrow in Today's Kids).

More MS DHONI News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
IND 178/3 (50.0) vs BAN 150
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Friday, November 15, 2019, 11:29 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 15, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue