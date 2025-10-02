IND vs WI 1st Test: Jasprit Bumrah Rewrites Record Books, Becomes Fastest Indian to 50 Test Wickets at Home

Cricket Sports Bulletin For 2nd September: Jasprit Bumrah's Record To Mohammed Siraj's Wicket-Taking Spree By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Thursday, October 2, 2025, 18:44 [IST]

Sports Bulletin For 2nd September: The sporting world has been abuzz with milestones, recognitions, and setbacks over the past week. From cricketing heroics and youth records to global honours, major tournament updates, and off-field controversies - here are the top stories making headlines.

1) IND vs WI 1st Test: Jasprit Bumrah Rewrites Record Books, Becomes Fastest Indian to 50 Test Wickets at Home

India kicked off their 2025-27 World Test Championship journey in Ahmedabad with a memorable performance, highlighted by Jasprit Bumrah's record-breaking feat on the opening day of the first Test against the West Indies. The fast-bowling ace achieved a historic milestone by becoming the fastest Indian to complete 50 Test wickets on home soil, accomplishing the mark in only 1,747 balls.

2) IND vs WI 1st Test: Mohammed Siraj Surges Past Mitchell Starc, Becomes Leading WTC Wicket-Taker in 2025-27

Mohammed Siraj stole the spotlight in the opening session of the first Test against West Indies in Ahmedabad on Thursday, surpassing Australia's Mitchell Starc to emerge as the leading wicket-taker in the current World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

3) IND vs WI 1st Test: India finish on 121/2 at Stumps on Day 1, Trail By 41 Runs

India finish Day 1 on 121/2 at Stumps with KL Rahul 53* and Shubman Gill 18* as the Gill-led side trail by 41 runs on Thursday.

4) India Star Yashasvi Jaiswal has been named in TIME magazine's prestigious "TIME100 Next" list

Yashasvi Jaiswal has earned a spot in TIME magazine's prestigious "TIME100 Next" list, which highlights rising leaders and changemakers from diverse fields. Announcing the achievement on his official social media account, Jaiswal expressed his gratitude, writing: "What a time to witness! I am honoured to be recognised in the 2025 #TIME100NEXT list alongside leaders shaping the future across industries. It reminds me how far I've come and how much further I want to go."

5) Ravichandran Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind ILT20 Auction Pull-Out, Commits To New Franchise

Ravichandran Ashwin has signed up for a complete season with the Sydney Thunder in the upcoming Big Bash League, following his omission from the bidders' list at the ILT20 auction held on Wednesday.

6) Namibia Qualify For T20 World Cup 2026 For Fourth Consecutive Time

Namibia has qualified for T20 World Cup 2026 and now they have made it to qualified for 4 consecutive T20 WC tournaments since 2021.

7) Vaibhav Suryavanshi & Co. Create Youth Test History, India Break 36-Year-Old Record

India's U19 side registered a commanding innings victory over Australia U19 on the third day of the opening Youth Test at the Ian Healy Oval in Brisbane. Starting the day at 8/1, the hosts were bundled out for 127, handing India a comprehensive win by an innings and 58 runs.

This result also etched history, as it became the largest margin of victory by any U19 team on Australian soil in Youth Test cricket. The previous record belonged to Australia, who defeated New Zealand by an innings and 54 runs in Adelaide back in 1989.

8) Roger Federer Nominated For Tennis Hall Of Fame 2026

Roger Federer leads the list of nominees unveiled on Wednesday for the International Tennis Hall of Fame's Class of 2026. The Swiss legend, who became the first male player to capture 20 Grand Slam singles titles, defined a golden era of the sport alongside rivals Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

9) Sprinter Sekar Dhanalakshmi Fails Dope Test Again, Could Be Banned For 8 Years

Tamil Nadu sprinter Sekar Dhanalakshmi has tested positive for doping for the second time in her career, a setback that could potentially result in a ban of up to eight years if the charges are upheld.

The 27-year-old had only recently made her comeback to competitive athletics earlier this year, following the completion of a three-year suspension imposed in 2022 for a previous doping violation.

10) India Win 4 More Bronze To Finish Asian Aquatics Championships With Record 13 Medals

India finished their campaign at the Asian Aquatics Championships on a high, securing four bronze medals on the closing day in Ahmedabad. With this, the hosts signed off from their most successful edition of the tournament, collecting a total of 13 medals. Meanwhile, China reaffirmed their supremacy in the pool, ending the competition with a remarkable 49 medals, 38 of which were gold.