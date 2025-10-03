Second T20I between New Zealand and Australia washed out

Manchester United have paid £70 million as Severance for Sacked Managers since Sir Alex Ferguson - How much will Ruben Amorim Cost?

Cricket Sports Bulletin For Oct 3: From Rahul-Jurel-Jadeja Ton To Sana Mir's 'Azad Kashmir' Clarification By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Friday, October 3, 2025, 17:11 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

Sports Bulletin For October 3: From cricketing milestones in the India-West Indies Test to controversies surrounding the Asia Cup, Pakistan hockey's protest, and Sana Mir's clarification, the sporting world has seen plenty of action on Oct 3.

Mirabai Chanu's return to the podium, a historic first in football with the green card, and Namibia's World Cup qualification added to the global buzz. Here's a quick round-up of the top sports headlines.

1) IND vs WI 1st Test: KL Rahul Overtakes Gautam Gambhir And Rohit Sharma In Elite List

KL Rahul struck a gritty 100 off 197 balls in India's first innings of the Ahmedabad Test against West Indies on Friday (October 3). With this knock at the Narendra Modi Stadium, he moved past Gautam Gambhir and Rohit Sharma, becoming the Indian opener with 10 Test hundreds. Rahul reached the milestone with a single on his 190th delivery, his innings featuring 12 boundaries.

2) IND vs WI 1st Test: Shubman Gill Becomes 4th Indian Test Captain After Hazare, Gavaskar And Ganguly To Achieve THIS Feat At Home

Shubman Gill hit a steady 50 off 100 balls in India's first innings of the Ahmedabad Test against West Indies on Friday (October 3). With this knock at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the 26-year-old became only the fourth Indian-after Vijay Hazare, Sunil Gavaskar and Sourav Ganguly-to register a fifty-plus score in both his maiden home and away Test as captain. Gill had earlier marked his captaincy debut in Leeds against England with 147 runs.

3) IND vs WI 1st Test: Ravindra Jadeja Overtakes MS Dhoni In Most Sixes List For India

Ravindra Jadeja struck a quick 50 off 81 balls in the second session on Day 2 of the Ahmedabad Test against West Indies. His knock, laced with three fours and four sixes, saw him surpass MS Dhoni's record for most Test sixes by an Indian. Jadeja now has 79 sixes in 86 matches, moving past Dhoni's tally of 78 from 90 Tests.

4) Dhruv Jurel Slams Maiden Ton, Ravindra Jadeja Notches Up 6th Test Hundred

Dhruv Jurel slammed 125 against West Indies, bringing up his maiden Test ton for India, Meanwhile Ravindra Jadeja brought up his 6th Test hundred.

5) Mohsin Naqvi Shredded For Destroying Pakistan's Reputation

The Asia Cup trophy row has escalated after ACC president Mohsin Naqvi asked India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav to travel to the UAE and collect the silverware. Naqvi, who is also Pakistan's interior minister and PCB chief, had walked away with the trophy after India's win over Pakistan in the Dubai final, denying the team a proper celebration.

Former India cricketer Madan Lal criticised Naqvi's actions, saying he lacked understanding of sportsmanship and damaged Pakistan's image. Lal added that the trophy should have been handed to the players on the podium in front of fans and cameras.

6) Pakistan Write To FIH Demanding Relocation Of Junior World Cup Fixtures To Neutral Venue

Pakistan has raised concerns over participating in the upcoming FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup in India, citing security issues amid strained bilateral ties. The Pakistan Hockey Federation has asked the international body to shift their matches to a neutral venue, referencing the recent Asia Cup controversy that ended with the trophy handover fiasco and heightened tensions.

7) Sana Mir Issues Clarification For 'Azad Kashmir' Comment

Former Pakistan captain Sana Mir has clarified her controversial 'Azad Kashmir' remark made during commentary in the Women's ODI World Cup 2025. While calling Pakistan's match against Bangladesh in Colombo, she initially mentioned batter Natalia Pervaiz as being from Kashmir before correcting herself, which triggered backlash online.

Mir later explained on social media that her words were only intended to highlight the player's background and journey, adding that the reaction was blown out of proportion.

8) Mirabai Chanu Returns To Podium With Silver At World Weightlifting Championships

Saikhom Mirabai Chanu ended her three-year wait for a World Championships medal by winning silver in Forde, Norway, on Thursday. The two-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist, competing in her first Worlds since 2022 and second event after finishing fourth at the Paris Olympics, lifted 199kg (84kg snatch, 115kg clean and jerk) to claim the podium finish.

9) FIFA Referee Creates History With Green Card

A historic first was recorded at the FIFA U20 World Cup in Chile when a referee issued a green card, marking its debut in an official match. Unlike the traditional red and yellow cards, the green card is part of a new trial introducing Football Video Support-a system designed for tournaments without VAR.

It allows referees to signal a review for clear errors involving goals, penalties or yellow cards. While a green card had earlier been used at the CONIFA World Cup for dissent, FIFA's version serves a very different purpose in decision reviews.

10) Namibia Qualify For 2026 Men's T20 World Cup

Namibia has qualified for the 2026 Men's T20 World Cup on Thursday. The African team has now qualified for the tournament for 4 consecutive time.