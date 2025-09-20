Cricket Sports Bulletin for September 20: From Sanju Samson's MOTM return to Arshdeep Singh's 100 T20I Wickets By MyKhel Staff Published: Saturday, September 20, 2025, 17:42 [IST]

In the world of sports, a series of new developments took place over the last 24 hours. India continued their winning run in Asia Cup 2025 with a win against Oman.

East Bengal have also been crowned as Champions of the Calcutta Football League. Check out the Top stories across sports.

1. India advance to Super Four after Oman win

India secured a 21-run victory against Oman in the Asia Cup 2025 group stage. Batting first, India posted 188/8, powered by Sanju Samson's crucial 56 off 45 balls and Abhishek Sharma's quickfire 38. Oman fought back with notable half-centuries from Aamir Kaleem (64) and Hammad Mirza (51), reaching 167/4 in their 20 overs.

2. Sanju Samson returns with Half Century against Oman

Sanju Samson was named Man of the Match for his crucial innings of 56 runs off 45 balls against Oman in the Asia Cup 2025. Batting at No. 3, Samson anchored India's innings with a composed yet impactful knock, including several boundaries that helped India post a competitive total of 188/8. His innings was vital in steadying the middle order and maintaining momentum, ultimately contributing significantly to India's 21-run victory over Oman. This performance boosted India's confidence heading into the Super Four stage.

3. Arshdeep Singh becomes first India player to 100 T20I wickets

Arshdeep Singh made history by becoming the first Indian bowler to reach 100 wickets in T20 Internationals during the Asia Cup 2025 match against Oman. He achieved this milestone in just 64 matches, the fastest among all Indian bowlers and one of the quickest globally for a fast bowler.

4. Suryakumar Yadav points out Varun Chakravarthy as unique among India players

India captain Suryakumar Yadav praised Varun Chakravarthy's exceptional preparation for the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match against Pakistan, saying, "He did bowl a lot in the nets yesterday. That's his routine. If he is playing or not playing, he likes to come to the ground, bowl around 8 to 10 overs." Surya added, "He was almost pumped up. It felt like he was playing the game. I had to tell him that Macha, you are taking rest today. But his preparations are spot on."

5. Dunith Wellalage rejoins Sri Lanka squad ahead of Super Four match

Sri Lankan all-rounder Dunith Wellalage has rejoined the Sri Lanka squad for the Asia Cup Super Four stage after attending his late father Suranga Wellalage's funeral. His father passed away from a heart attack during Sri Lanka's group stage match against Afghanistan. Wellalage returned to the UAE accompanied by the team manager and will be available for selection in their upcoming match against Bangladesh.

6. Supreme Court orders AIFF to introduce promotion and relegation in ISL

The Supreme Court of India has mandated promotion and relegation in the All India Football Federation's (AIFF) top-tier league, calling it "essential for healthy competition" and beneficial for Indian football's growth. The new AIFF constitution, approved on September 19, 2025, requires the AIFF to own and operate the top league with these principles, replacing the closed Indian Super League (ISL) model.

7. Andy Pycroft appointed as Match Referee for IND vs PAK clash

Andy Pycroft will once again serve as the match referee for the highly anticipated India vs Pakistan Super Four match in the Asia Cup 2025, despite earlier controversy. Pycroft was at the center of the handshake controversy during the group stage clash, where the PCB requested his removal. However, the ICC rejected these requests, standing firmly behind Pycroft.

8. East Bengal crowned as CFL 2024-25 Champions

East Bengal have been crowned Calcutta Football League champions for the 2024-25 season, clinching their 40th title and extending their record as the most successful club in the league's history. After a season of dominating performances, including an unbeaten run and key victories over rivals, East Bengal's achievement marks a triumphant return to the summit of Kolkata football. The title also ends a seven-year wait and reaffirms East Bengal's legacy in Indian football.