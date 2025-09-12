Sports Bulletin on September 12: Rishabh Pant Injury Return to India star on verge of Record

Pakistan vs Oman Live Streaming, Asia Cup 2025: Where to Watch PAK vs OMN in India, UK, USA and other Countries?

Cricket Sports Bulletin on September 12: Published: Friday, September 12, 2025

In the world of sports, cricket and football have dominated the headlines in the last 24 hours, while there have been signifcant developments in others as well.

Check out the Sports Bulletin, the unmissable 10 stories across the world for September 12.

1. Bangladesh kick off Asia Cup 2025 campaign with Vitory

Bangladesh kicked off their Asia Cup 2025 campaign with a solid 7-wicket win over Hong Kong. Chasing 144, Bangladesh got off to a cautious start but gained momentum through a strong partnership between Litton Das, who scored a fluent 59, and Towhid Hridoy, who remained unbeaten on 35. Bangladesh chased down the target comfortably in 17.4 overs, complemented by disciplined bowling, including key wickets from Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Taskin Ahmed.

2. Kris Srikkanth sends warning to Samson

Former India captain and selector Kris Srikkanth warned that Sanju Samson's move to bat at No. 5 in Asia Cup 2025 may be a strategic move to accommodate Shreyas Iyer's return. Srikkanth expressed concern that Samson's confidence might be dented, as he has mostly been an opener and hasn't batted much at No. 5. He warned Samson that failure to score in the next few innings could see Iyer replace him, questioning Samson's role since finishers are already present.

3. Arshdeep Singh one wicket away from Milestone

Arshdeep Singh is just one wicket away from becoming the first Indian bowler to reach 100 T20I wickets, a milestone India has yet to achieve in this format. With 99 wickets in 63 matches, Arshdeep has been consistent and economical. The Asia Cup 2025 offers him a golden opportunity to make history and join the elite global club of T20I wicket-takers.

4. East Bengal to travel to Wuhan for AFC Women's Champions League

East Bengal will travel to Wuhan in China for their AFC Women's Champions League group stages. The Red and Gold women have been grouped with Wuhan Jiangda, Bam Khatoon FC and PFC Nasaf in Group B of the tournament. The matches will be played between November 17 to 23.

5. Rishabh Pant eyeing West Indies Tests for comeback

India's top wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant is set to return in the two-Test series against the West Indies starting October 2. He has made impressive progress in recovering from a foot fracture sustained during India's England tour. Medical reports confirm no surgery is needed. Pant has begun light training and is confident of playing, boosting India's chances at home.

6. Satwik-Chirag advance to Hong Kong open semis

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty secured their place in the semifinals of the Li-Ning Hong Kong Open 2025 after a hard-fought quarterfinal victory over Malaysia's Junaidi Arif and Roy King Yap. The Indian duo won the match 21-14, 20-22, 21-16 in a thrilling three-game contest that lasted 64 minutes at the Hong Kong Coliseum in Kowloon. They will next face the Taiwanese pair Chen Cheng Kuan and Lin Bing-Wei in the semifinals scheduled for September 13.

7. Shubman Gill names two India idols, omits Rohit Sharma or Rahul Dravid

Shubman Gill, in a recent Apple Music podcast, named Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli as his two cricketing idols. He credited Tendulkar, his father's favorite, for inspiring his initial love for cricket and shaping his early understanding of the game. Later, Kohli's passion and hunger for success deeply influenced Gill's mindset and approach. Notably, Gill omitted Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma from his list of idols.

8. Liverpool may return for Marc Guehi, confirms Slot

Liverpool's interest in Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi is still alive after a failed £35 million transfer in the summer window. Palace pulled out of the deal last minute after failing to find a suitable replacement. Liverpool manager Arne Slot hinted the club may revisit the transfer, possibly waiting to sign Guehi as a free agent next summer when his contract expires. Guehi, 25, also has reported interest from Real Madrid.

9. Man United outcast Onana joins Trabzonspor on loan

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana, out of favor at Old Trafford, has joined Turkish side Trabzonspor on a season-long loan. The move comes after Onana requested a new contract which reportedly frustrated United's manager Ruben Amorim. The loan deal includes a significant salary boost for Onana, allowing him game time and a fresh start away from Manchester United's challenging squad situation this season.

10. Bengaluru Bulls captain Ankush Rathee falls out with team

Ankush Rathee started the Pro Kabaddi League 2025 season as Bengaluru Bulls captain but was dropped after two losses. He was absent from subsequent matches, removed Bengaluru Bulls posts from social media, and unfollowed the team, fueling speculation of a fallout. The coach avoided commenting, while Yogesh Dahiya took over captaincy and led the team to its first win. The exact reasons remain unclear, with no official statement yet.