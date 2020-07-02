Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Sportspersons taking a knee is "cosmetic", needs change in law to combat racism: Brathwaite

By Pti

London, July 2: West Indies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite believes sportspersons taking a knee to protest against racism in sport is "cosmetic" and a change in law is needed to fight racial discrimination.

England players to join West Indies in showing support for Black Lives Matter

Taking a knee has become a popular symbol to show solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement which gained momentum following the killing of George Floyd by police in the United States of America.

"Taking a knee in isolation or wearing a badge in isolation is not enough, it is the reprogramming and reconfiguring of the mindset," Brathwaite was quoted as saying by the BBC.

Floyd, an unarmed black man, had died after a police officer knelt on his neck. His death triggered global outrage with international footballers taking a knee before matches to show support to the cause.

"For me it's just cosmetic - that may ruffle a few feathers. The biggest change needs to be legislative and needs to be the reprogramming of the wider society," Brathwaite said.

"Why is it that we go on a plane and see someone with a massive beard and we think, terrorist? When we see a black guy in the supermarket we automatically think he will shoplift, and as a result have the guards trail him?

"That is a bigger discussion - how we reprogram our mindsets around those sorts of thoughts is a bigger discussion than just taking a knee."

Barbados-born Jofra Archer has emerged as a star pacer for England and Brathwaite said his success will pave the way for many more Archers.

"There's been talk in the media about the marginalisation of the black cricketer in England. A black player spearheaded that charge and was there at the most important moment to execute and bring the cup home," Brathwaite said, referring to the World Cup final super over which was bowled by Archer.

"His success now provides a pathway for another Jofra Archer and another Jofra Archer," he added.

Many former and current West Indies cricketers, including Test skipper Jason Holder, have opened up against racism in sports following the death of Floyd.

English cricketers and the West Indies team will sport the 'Black Lives Matter' logo on the collars of their shirts during the upcoming "Raise the bat' Test series to protest against racism in sports.

More WEST INDIES News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
IPL 2020: IPL 13 in Sri Lanka or UAE?
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Thursday, July 2, 2020, 22:21 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 2, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue