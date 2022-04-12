SRH vs GT IPL 2022: Full List of Award Winners, Man of The Match, Post Match Presentation Highlights, Score

After Gujarat skipper Hardik Pandya top-scored for his side, with his first half-century as a captain, it was SRH skipper Kane Williamson who took centre-stage with a match-winning half-century.

Playing in their first match at the DY Patil Stadium, Titans, who had been on a dream run, having been unbeaten with three wins on the trot, fell to an eight-wicket loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad.

IPL SPECIAL PAGE

Meanwhile SRH, who had gotten their season off to a disappointing start with back-to-back losses, have now notched two wins on the trot.

1

53630

The Titans struggled to put runs on the board after being invited to bat first by SRH skipper Williamson. Bhuvneshwar Kumar handed Sunrisers a nightmarish start as the opening over leaked 17 runs with 12 runs coming off extras. But in his next over Bhuvi made amends as he removed the inform Shubman Gill (7 off 9).

In the powerplay Gujarat added 51 runs on the board for the loss of 2 wickets. Titans struggled to build partnerships as Matthew Wade (19) and Sai Sudharsan (11) fell cheaply.

Skipper Pandya came to the team's rescue with scoring his fifth IPL half-century and the first one as captain. Pandya stitched together a 50-run partnership with Abhinav Manohar. Handed three lifelines, Manohar's 35 off 21 balls cameo and Pandya's knock saw Titans breach the 150 mark, but in the end it was not enough.

IPL 2022: SRH vs GT, Highlights: Williamson shines as Sunrisers Hyderabad hand Gujarat Titans first defeat

SRH Williamson led the chase with a solid 57 off 46. SRH's powerplay was a story of two halves. The first four overs yielded just 11 runs, while the last two churned out 31 runs. After the slow start, Sunrisers recovered, to add 42 runs in the powerplay, without losing any wickets.

Rashid Khan handed Gujarat the breakthrough to pocket the big wicket of Abhishek (42 off 32). The SRH openers set Sunrisers on course with an opening stand of 64 off 53 deliveries.

Panyda removed Williamson in the 17th over, but Nicholas Pooran who came in in place of injured Rahul Tripathi finished the job for SRH with an unbeaten 34 off 18.

Here are the post match comments from the winning captain, losing captain, man of the match along with the full list of award winners from SRH vs GT IPL 2022 match:

Kane Williamson (Winning Captain & Player of the match): All in all a good game. We bowled pretty well and so was the batting. They have a very good bowling line-up so we were just trying to build partnerships. (Bowling) It was good, the guys nicely played their roles. There are always a number of challenges when you're playing against the best of the world but they adjusted nicely. It was quite tough to hit through the line. It was a fair game of cricket and if you could pick up wickets you could squeeze them a little bit. (Tripathi injury) I think might be cramps. Haven't seen him yet. Hopefully its minor. I'm not quite sure about Washington Sundar but hopefully he recovers quickly. (Batting) You're already seeing a variety of surfaces throughout the competition so I'm just trying to adjust. Tonight was a nice and improved performance.

Hardik Pandya (Losing Captain): Batting wise we were 7-10 runs short. Bowling we started well but those two overs cost us. With all due respect I can't let a young gun get away with something - it kind of woke me up! They bowled well, stuck to the plan. It was matter of about one shot and credit to them. (First loss) The moto has been the same. We learn from the mistakes we made, no matter the result. We will have a nice conversation and laugh and get back. Relax and enjoy the game!

Nicholas Pooran (34 off 18): We as a batting group wanted to learn from our mistakes in the past and make partnerships. Didn't have much dew at all. It was challenging because it was two-paced. The slower balls were sticking in the wicket a bit. We just needed a partnership, not do anything stupid and be there at the end. I try to improve every single day that I train and play. We have some amazing coaches that sit with us and have some amazing conversations. Brian is helping us tremendously, not just me but all the young batters. The first over went wrong for us, but having saying that with the dropped catches and extras, 160 on that wicket was fabulous for the bowlers. I felt we restricted them well. Dropped catches is something we have to work on.

SRH vs GT 2022 Awards (Every award - Rs 1 Lakh)

Punch Super Striker of the match: Nicholas Pooran (SRH) 34 off 18 deliveries with a strike rate of 188.89

Dream11 Game Changer of the match: Hardik Pandya (GT) - 95 fantasy points

Unacademy Let's Crack It sixes award: Kane Williamson (SRH) - 4 sixes

Cred Power player of the match: Abhishek Sharma (SRH) 24 off 20 in the powerplay

Upstox most valuable asset of the match: Kane Williamson (SRH)

Swiggy InstaMart Fastest Delivery of the match: Umran Malik (SRH) clocked the fastest delivery of 153.3km/hr

RuPay on the go fours of the match: Abhishek Sharma (SRH) - 6 fours

Player of the match: Kane Williamson (SRH)