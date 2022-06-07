Sri Lanka vs Australia, 1st T20I: Playing 11s announced for clash in Colombo

Hosts Lanka has named their strongest XI led by all-rounder Dasun Shanaka with international league stars Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Chamika Karunaratne, and Bhanuka Rajapaksa also included in the final XI.

Top-order batting pair Kusal Mendis and Pathum Nissanka are also named in the top six while young quick Matheesha Pathirana, who bowled similar to Lasith Malinga, is yet to make his debut.

Australia also named their XI for the match with Aaron Finch captaining the side and set to open alongside the returning David Warner. The Australian team will also feature all-rounder Mitch Marsh, who will bat at number 3 followed by Steve Smith.

All-rounders Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis will slot in next followed by wicketkeeper Matthew Wade. The bowling line-up features Ashton Agar, Micthell Starc, Kane Richardson and Josh Hazlewood.

Sri Lanka vs Australia 2022: Full Schedule, Dates, India Time, Squads, TV Channel & Live Streaming Info

Australia will be without the services of Pat Cummins and Adam Zampa in the series. Cummins, however, will return for the ODI series and to lead the side in the Test series.

Sri Lanka will look to avenge the series loss Down Under earlier this year. The last time Australia and Sri Lanka faced each other in T20I format was in February 2022. In the five-match T20I series, Kangaroos handed the sub-continental team a 4-1 series loss.

While the series will kick off with a match at R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, the second T20I is scheduled for June 8 at the same venue and the third T20I will take place on June 11 at Pallekelle International Cricket Stadium.

Here is the playing 11 for Sri Lanka vs Australia 1st T20I:

Sri Lanka XI: Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (wicketkeeper), Dasun Shanaka (captain), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara.

Australia XI: Aaron Finch (captain)), David Warner, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wicketkeeper), Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Josh Hazlewood.