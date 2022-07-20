Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, 1st Test: Abdullah Shafique century leads Pak to record-breaking win at Galle

Pakistan braved defiant Sri Lanka bowlers and a rather unexpected rain-break on Day 5 of the first Test to chase down 333-run target to celebrate a historic win.

Pakistan were 298 for five at lunch on day five, chasing 342 for victory at a venue where the highest successful fourth-innings chase was 268 by Sri Lanka against New Zealand in 2019. So, Pakistan also broke that record and set the mark much higher than the previous one.

Left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya struck at the stroke of lunch to send back debutant Salman Ali Agha caught behind for 12 as Sri Lanka look for a dramatic turnaround.

Jayasuriya has taken four wickets so far and is on the brink of an unprecedented feat of four straight five-wicket hauls in his first two Tests. Jayasuriya has again been impressive in the fourth innings here at the Galle but could not break Shafique, who was also helped by a drop by Sri Lanka fielder Kasun Rajita.

He took 12 wickets on debut in a series-levelling Test win over Australia last week at the same venue, six in each innings.

Pakistan resumed the day on 222-3 and Sri Lanka soon used up their remaining two umpire reviews, with Jayasuriya involved in both calls.

Mohammad Rizwan opened his day's account with a boundary off Ramesh Mendis and kept up his positive intent by taking singles and twos before he fell lbw to Jayasuriya for 40.

A review did not save Rizwan, a wicketkeeper-batsman who has come into the two-match series after a successful stint with English county Sussex.

Shafique, who recorded his second Test century on day four to lead the chase, has stood firm and played the anchor's role to perfection so far.