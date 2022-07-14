Sri Lanka vs Pakistan: Full Schedule Of Test Series, Squads, Live Streaming in India, TV Channel, IST Time

All-rounder Dhananjaya de Silva, pacer Asitha Fernando and spinner Jeffrey Vandersay are all named in the squad and are in contention to return to Sri Lanka's XI after the trio missed the second Test against Australia due to Covid.

Key batter Pathum Nissanka - who tested positive to Covid midway through that match - is also a chance to return, while left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya is likely to get the chance to lead Sri Lanka's spin attack after his match-winning efforts against Australia.

Jayasuriya claimed 12 wickets for the match against Pat Cummins' side, which is the best haul for Sri Lanka on Test debut and the fourth-best for a debutant overall. It helped SL to bundle out the Aussies for a paltry 154 in the second innings and celebrate a series-levelling innings win.

The 30-year-old is likely to have Maheesh Theekshana and Ramesh Mendis share the spinning duties with him against Pakistan, but young left-armer Praveen Jayawickrama has been left out of Sri Lanka's squad. Theekshana also had a fine series against the Aussies, effecting some crucial blows though Jayasuriya was there main spin option.

Experienced left-hander Dimuth Karunaratne, who made some stellar moves as captain in the series against Australia, will once again captain a Sri Lankan side that is looking to continue their recent rise up the World Test Championship standings, with Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews and the in-form Dinesh Chandimal to provide the bulk of the batting support.

Pakistan are one spot behind Sri Lanka in fourth place on the World Championship standings and are still well in contention of reaching next year's final.

The series begins with the first Test in Galle on Saturday (July 16), with the two teams then moving to Colombo for the second Test at the end of the month.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan team arrived on Thursday (July 14) at Galle and checked into the Lighthouse Hotel, a common team venue in this part.

Here are then details of the Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Test series such as Squads, IST Time, Schedule, Live telecast and streaming details.

1 Squads

Sri Lanka Test Squad: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Pathum Nissanka, Oshada Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kamindu Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella, Dinesh Chandimal, Ramesh Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Vishwa Fernando, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Prabath Jayasuriya, Dunith Wellalage and Jeffrey Vandersay.

Pakistan Test squad: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Yasir Shah.

2 SL vs WI Test schedule

1st Test: July 16-20: Galle

2nd Test: July 24-28: Colombo

3 IST Time, Live Telecast, Live Streaming

The two-match Test series between Sri Lanka and Pakistan will be telecasted live by Sony Sports Networks and the live streaming will be on Sony LIV. The match starts at 10 AM IST.