Steve Smith goes level with legendary Sir Donald Bradman for Test hundreds

Smith achieved the feat during the second day of Australia's first innings of the first Test against West Indies at the Perth Stadium in Perth. This was also Smith's second hundred of the calendar year after he ended a year-long draught earlier this year against Sri Lanka.

During his knock, Smith shared an unbeaten partnership of over 200 runs with Marnus Labuschagne, who also scored his second double hundred in Tests, taking the Australian total well over 400 runs. The partnership was also the largest between the duo in Tests.

The 33-year-old is currently the 4th in the all-time Australian list and joint 15th in the overall list for most centuries in Test cricket. While India great Sachin Tendulkar tops the list with 51 hundreds, former Australia captain Ricky Ponting tops the list for Aussies with 41 tons.

Here is the top 15 list for most hundreds in Test cricket:

Player Country Hundreds Sachin Tendulkar India 51 Jacques Kallis South Africa 45 Ricky Ponting Australia 41 Kumar Sangakkara Sri Lanka 38 Rahul Dravid India 36 Sunil Gavaskar India 34 Mahela Jayawardene Sri Lanka 34 Brian Lara West Indies 34 Younis Khan Pakistan 34 Alistair Cook England 33 Steve Waugh Australia 32 Shivnarine Chanderpaul West Indies 30 Matthew Hayden Australia 30 Sir Don Bradman Australia 29 Steve Smith Australia 29

Smith is now just another hundred away from going level with another Australian in Matthew Hayden and former West Indies batter Shivnarine Chaderpaul, whose son, Tagenarine is making a debut for the Windies in the Perth Test.

The 33-year-old is now only behind Ponting, Steve Waugh and Hayden for most Test hundreds by an Australian batter, and is followed by David Warner, who has 24 Test hundreds to his name.

The Australian run-machine is now also on top for most hundreds in Test cricket for active cricketers. Smith's close rivals Joe Root, Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson are currently on 28, 27 and 24 Test centuries respectively. Root is the only batter among the big four to have been scoring runs consistently in the longest format.

Here is the current top 5 active players with most hundreds in Test cricket:

Player Country Hundreds Steve Smith Australia 29 Joe Root England 28 Virat Kohli India 27 Kane Williamson New Zealand 24 David Warner Australia 24