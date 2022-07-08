Steve Smith Test Hundreds: Full List of Test Centuries Scored By Australian Run Machine

The right-handed batter - who is known for his unorthodox batting technique - slammed his maiden Test century against England at the iconic Oval Ground in London in August 2013. His ton resulted in a winning cause for the Aussies in the Ashes Test but he made rapid progress soon after and went on establishing himself as a modern-day great in the years to come.

The consistency at which Smith slammed ton and his penchant for bringing out his even on the most challenging of surfaces earned him the repute of being a genuine match-winner for Australia. His average in Test cricket was second only after the great Sir Donald Bradman. Smith is the only active cricketer to have a batting average in excess of 60 in the red-ball format.

The home Test series against India in the 2014-15 season was a breakthrough year for the Aussie swashbuckler as he slammed four centuries in all four games and amassed 769 runs in that series and averaged 129. That performance from Smith helped the Aussies win the series 2-0.

Later in 2017, Smith slammed three centuries in the four-Test series against India and looked a better batsman head and shoulders above the rest from both teams. His match-winning century in the third innings of a rank-turner in Pune proved he's an equally good player of spin.

Later in 2019, Ashes series in England, Smith once again proved his mettle as he slammed three tons in the four-match series.

Here we take a look at Steve Smith's all Test Centuries till date (As of July 8, 2022):

Serial No. Opposition Final Score Venue Result Date 1. England 138* The Oval, London Drawn Aug 21, 2013 2. England 111 WACA, Perth Won Dec 13, 2013 3. England 115 Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney Won Jan 3, 2014 4. South Africa 100 SuperSport Park Centurion Won Feb 12 2014 5. India 162* Adelaide Oval, Adelaide Won Dec 9 2014 6. India 133 The Gabba, Brisbane Won Dec 17 2014 7. India 192 Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne Drawn Dec 26 2014 8. India 117 SCG, Sydney Drawn Jan 6 2015 9. West Indies 199 Sabina Park, Kingston Won June 11 2015 10. England 215 Lords, London Won July 16 2015 11. England 143 The Oval, London Won Aug 20 2015 12. New Zealand 138 The WACA, Perth Drawn Nov 13 2015 13. West Indies 134* MCG, Melbourne Won Dec 26 2015 14. New Zealand 138 Hagley Oval, Christchurch Won Feb 20, 2016 15. Sri Lanka 119 Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo Lost Aug 15 2016 16. Pakistan 130 The Gabba, Brisbane Won Dec 15 2016 17. Pakistan 165* MCG, Melbourne Won Dec 26 2016 18. India 109 MCA Stadium, Pune Won Feb 23 2017 19. India 178* JSCA Stadium, Ranchi Drawn March 16 2017 20. India 111 HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala Lost March 25 2017 21. England 141* The Gabba, Brisbane Won Nov 23 2017 22. England 239 The WACA, Perth Won Dec 14 2017 23. England 102* MCG, Melbourne Drawn Dec 26 2017 24. England 144 Edgbaston, Birmingham Won Aug 1 2019 25. England 142 Edgbaston, Birmingham Won Aug 1 2019 26. England 211 Old Trafford, Manchester Won Sep 4 2019 27. India 131 SCG, Sydney Drawn Jan 7 2021 28. Sri Lanka 109* Galle Ongoing July 8 2022