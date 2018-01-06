Steyn sent for scans on bruised heel

Cape Town, January 6: Dale Steyn's Test comeback was disrupted by injury after he was sent for scans on a bruised heel on day two of the first Test between South Africa and India.

Steyn marked his first appearance in the longest format since November 2016 with the wicket of Shikhar Dhawan on day one and trapped Wriddhiman Saha lbw for a duck on Saturday.

Those dismissals put him two behind Shaun Pollock, South Africa's leading Test wicket-taker with 421, but his hopes of surpassing a fellow Proteas legend in this Test have suffered a setback.

Cricket South Africa confirmed in a tweet that Steyn had "a bruised left heel and has been taken for scans for further investigations".

Steyn's wickets helped South Africa dismiss for 209 in their reply to the hosts' 286 at Newlands. Kagiso Rabada (3-34) and Vernon Philander (3-33) the pick of the bowlers.

Source: OPTA