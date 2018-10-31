Sunil Gavaskar feels Virat Kohli needs MS Dhoni for ICC World Cup 2019

In his analysis on broadcaster Star Sports, Gavaskar said, "Virat needs (Dhoni)."

"There's no doubt about it. In 50 overs where there is that much more time, that's when MS Dhoni comes into play. You know he makes those small field adjustments, talking to the bowlers in Hindi - telling them where to bowl and what to bowl. It's a huge plus for Virat," Gavaskar added further after India defeated West Indies in the fourth ODI in Mumbai.

Dhoni, the batsman, may not be able to deliver with the bat but his vital suggestions from behind the stumps have been crucial for the young bowlers while his quick stumpings have only gone faster with his age. These qualities and the vast experience in that cool head of his make Dhoni a very important member for India in the World Cup.

India defeated Windies by 224 runs after setting a stiff total of 377 on the board, batting first. Courtesy, Rohit Sharma's 162 and Ambati Rayudu's 100, India posted a massive total. The Men In Blue currently lead the five-match ODI series 2-1, with the 5th and final match to be played on November 1 in Thiruvananthapuram.

They have 14 odd games remaining before the World Cup and the experts feel Dhoni should be given as much match practice as possible to find his form with the bat before the tournament.