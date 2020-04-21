Cricket
Sunil Gavaskar says India should consider swapping ICC T20 WC this year with Australia

By
Sunil Gavaskar says India should consider swapping ICC T20 WC this year with Australia

Mumbai, April 21: Sunil Gavaskar said India can swap the T20 World Cup with Australia and host it this year instead of the scheduled 2021 edition, provided the COVID-19 curve flattens in the country.

Global sporting activities have come to a halt due the COVID-19 pandemic, jeopardising events like the 2020 T20 World Cup, scheduled in Australia from October 18-November 15. India is supposed to host the next edition in 2021.

"As we all know, Australia has barred foreigners from entering the country till September 30. The tournament starts mid-October so it is looking difficult at the moment," Gavaskar told India Today.

"Next year the T20 World Cup is in India. If India and Australia come to an agreement and the COVID-19 curve in India flattens out, they can swap. It can be held in India this October-November and next year in Australia around the same time," he said.

The IPL too has been indefinitely postponed but there is a possibility of it being held in September.

"If it (T20 WC swap) happens that way, IPL is just held prior to T20 World Cup so there is enough practice for the players. Then you can have T20 World Cup in November and Asia Cup in December in UAE. December is a much better time to host a tournament in the UAE," said the 70-year-old.

Story first published: Tuesday, April 21, 2020, 16:02 [IST]
