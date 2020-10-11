Sunil Narine of Kolkata Knight Riders reported for bowling with a suspected illegal action

"The report was made by the on-field umpires according to the IPL's Suspected Illegal Bowling Action Policy. Narine will be placed on the Warning List and is permitted to continue to bowl in the tournament," stated a media release from the IPL.

"Another report will result in Narine being suspended from bowling in the IPL 2020 until cleared by the BCCI Suspect Bowling Action Committee," said the release.

Narine bowled brilliant 18th and 20th over as Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Kings XI Punjab by just two runs an IPL 2020 match that appeared to have gone in favour of the latter.

Narine bowled the final over of which KXIP needed 14 runs. They needed a six off the final ball to take the match to Super Over but Glenn Maxwell could only score a boundary to hand KKR a two-run win.

"When the last ball went up in the air, I thought I was going to bowl full and wide, I bowled full and wide, but then I thought I had made a mistake," Narine said at the post-match presentation.

"It is not ideal (for me to bowling at the death) but someone has to do that. I am used to doing it in the past. Inside the pulse is racing, but this calm is just how I am," the West Indian off-spinner added.

KKR captain Dinesh Karthik praised Narine for remaining calm under pressure. "Narine stands up for us a lot of time. He is calm. He is always looking to find the best way to contribute to the team," said Karthik who was named man of the match for his counter-attacking 58 off just 29 balls in KKR innings.