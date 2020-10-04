Cricket
Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner says his team lacked execution

By
Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner disappointed
Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner disappointed

Bengaluru, October 4: Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner was an understandably disappointed man. He failed to kick on as a batsman and that played a major role in Hyderabad's 37-run defeat against Mumbai Indians on Sunday (October 4) in an IPL 2020 match.

Warner identified Hyderabad's inability to build partnerships as the chief reason behind his team's loss.

"Looking at the stats, their two experienced bowlers bowled well in the middle overs. That wicket during the day is a little bit slower. It was holding up a fraction. Obviously, 209 on the board, we tried to go 10 an over, but we couldn't get a partnerhsip strung together long enough," said Warner in the post-match presentation.

Veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar sat out of the match with an injury and Warner touched upon it as another reason for their abysmal effort.

"Two new guys came in with Bhuvi injured. A lot of things we can work on in training and I counted probably seven or eight full tosses towards the back end of Mumbai innings. From the execution point of view, we didn't nail that," he added.

Sunday, October 4, 2020, 20:24 [IST]
