Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Supernovas beat Velocity by 4 runs to win Women's T20 Challenge

By Pti
File photo
File photo

Pune, May 28: Supernovas won the Women's T20 Challenge 2022 with a four-run victory over Velocity in the title clash here on Saturday.

This was the Supernovas' third title triumph in the tournament. Sent into bat, Supernovas posted a competitive 165 for seven in the allotted 20 overs. Deandra Dottin top-scored with a sparkling 62 off 44 balls, while skipper Harmanpreet Kaur blazed away to a 29-ball 43.

Among the Velocity bowlers, captain Deepti Sharma finished with fine figures of 2/20, while Kate Cross and Simran Bahadur too accounted for two wickets apiece.

In reply, Velocity finished at 161 for eight, with Laura Wolvaardt remaining not out on 65 off 40 balls. Alana King was the most successful bowler for Supernovas, picking up 3/32 in four overs.

Brief scores:

Supernovas: 165/7 in 20 overs (Deandra Dottin 62, Harmanpreet Kaur 43; Deepti Sharma 2/20).

Velocity: 161/8 in 20 overs (Laura Wolvaardt 65 not out; Alana King 3/32, Deandra Dottin 2/28, Sophie Ecclestone 2/28).

Comments

MORE WOMENS T20 CHALLENGE NEWS

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
IPL 2022 | Records galore
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

IPL 2022 Predictions
Final May 29 2022, 08:00 PM
Gujarat
Rajasthan
Predict Now
Story first published: Saturday, May 28, 2022, 23:52 [IST]
Other articles published on May 28, 2022

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments