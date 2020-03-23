Cricket
Suresh Raina and Priyanka welcome baby boy into family

By
Suresh Raina and Priyanka welcome baby boy into family
Suresh Raina and Priyanka welcome baby boy into family

Bengaluru, March 23: Suresh Raina, the India and Chennai Super Kings cricketers, became father to a baby boy on Monday (March 23). Raina and wife Priyanka already are parents to a girl - Gracia.

Chennai Super Kings released the news through their official Twitter handle and former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh too congratulated Raina and Priyanka for the arrival of the newest member into the Raina household.

Raina has been an integral part of the Chennai Super Kings scheme of things and fondly called by fans as 'Chinna Thala.' But the left-handed all-rounder has not appeared for India for some time now and he would have been banking on the IPL 2020 to press back his claim. However, the IPL 2020 has been deferred until April 15 due to the Coronavirus outbreak and the Super Kings have cancelled their net sessions along with all other franchises.

Raina and Priyanka are also co-founders of Matte, a speciality child care product, catering to the needs of just born, toddlers and children.

Story first published: Monday, March 23, 2020, 11:59 [IST]
