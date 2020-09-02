Suresh Raina clears air: 'Left Chennai Super Kings for family commitments, may return to IPL 2020 camp'

In effect, Raina was underlining the thought that he has not run into a cold relation with Chennai Super Kings.

"I have a young family back home and I was concerned about the fact that if something happened to me, unka kya hoga?(what'll happen to them).

"My family is most important to me and I am really concerned for them during these times. I haven't seen my kids for more than 20 days, even after coming back, since I am in quarantine," Raina was quoted as saying by the Cricbuzz.

The comments CSK boss N Srinivasan made immediately after Raina's departure indicated to a snowballing controversy. But Raina played down that notion and said he respected Srinivasan and the team owner has every right to scold him.

"He is like a father figure to me and he's always stood by me and is close to my heart. He treats me like his younger son and am sure a lot of what he said was taken out of context, "Ek baap apne bacche ko daant sakta hai (a father can scold his son). He didn't know the real reasons for me leaving when he gave those comments. Now he's been informed about them and he even sent me a message thereafter," said Raina.

Raina also said he could be back in Chennai Super Kings colours, and did not rule out the possibility of returning to the camp ahead of IPL 2020 itself. "We've (Raina and Srinivasan) chatted about it and both CSK and I just want to get over with it. I'm continuing to train. I've been training even while quarantining here. You never know you might see me in the camp there again."