Suresh Raina credits Sachin Tendulkar's calmness behind Team India's 2011 World Cup victory

Raina - who was also part of the Indian playing XI when MS Dhoni hit the winning six in the all-important final against Sri Lanka - told Khaleej Times that Tendulkar's coolness helped the team win the final.

"With Sachin, it's always about his calmness. It was because of Sachin that we won the World Cup. He was the guy who made everyone in the team believe that we can do that. He was like the second coach in the team," said Raina.

Sachin who was playing his sixth, and probably his last, ODI World Cup scored 482 runs from 9 games and averaged 53.55.

Talking about the difference between Sachin and Virat Kohli, the Chennai Super Kings' vice-captain said it's their hunger for runs which separates them from the rest.

"Sachin and Virat, they both score a lot of hundreds, Virat wants to win every game. And Sachin wants to make sure everything is very calm," Raina said.

"And Virat, he has been amazing in all formats. He has been a very good captain. He has been hitting the ball very well. He is very fit, very positive and he has the aura around him. I am glad I have played with both of them."